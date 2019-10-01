Nigeria @ 59: We’ll Emerge Stronger From Our Present Challenges – PMB

JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH,ANDREW ESSIEN, CHIBUZO UKAIBE, SUNDAY ISUWA, AHURAKA ISAH, EJIKE EJIKE, ERNEST NZOR, OMONU NELSON, KAUTHAR ANUMBA-KHALEEL, EKWENUGO NONYE JULIET,

President Muhammadu Buhari this morning reviewed Nigeria’s social, political and economic journey from her Independence on October 1, 1960 till date, and concluded that the present challenges will give way to the emergence of a stronger and prosperous nation.

The president, therefore, called on Nigerians not to despair, but to be more resilient than ever because the future is very bright.

In a nationwide broadcast to mark the country’s 59th Independence anniversary today, Buhari said that “Nigeria will emerge from our present challenges stronger and more resilient than ever – but only if all of us join hands to entrench good governance, foster inclusive economic development, and defend and protect our nation from all those who would wish us ill.”

Buhari, who ahead of the today’s celebration, received congratulatory messages from international and Nigerian leaders, said that learning from the mistakes of the past, his administration remains committed to responsibly managing its oil wealth endowments, adding that “we will continue to prudently save our oil income and invest more in the non-oil job-creating sectors.”

In this regard, he disclosed that his administration is significantly increasing investments in critical infrastructure.

The president said: “Last year, capital releases only commenced with the approval of the budget in June 2018. However, as at 20th June this year, up to N1.74 trillion had been released for capital projects in the 2018 fiscal year.

“Implementation of the 2019 capital budget, which was only approved in June 2019, will be accelerated to ensure that critical priority projects are completed or substantially addressed. The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has been directed to release N600 billion in the next three months,” he said.

Buhari disclosed that the P&ID Arbitral Award had underscored the manner in which significant economic damage had been caused by the past activities of a few corrupt and unpatriotic Nigerians.

He said that the policies his administration is putting in place are to ensure such criminal and unpatriotic acts do not go without consequences.

According to him, “the renewed partnership with the 9th National Assembly will facilitate the swift passage of enabling laws that will institutionalise these anti-corruption efforts in our criminal justice system.”

In this regard, Buhari called on state governments to intensify their efforts to instill greater fiscal transparency and accountability, pointing out that to ensure greater fiscal efficiency and optimum use of the country’s scarce resources.

He contended that “the blight of corruption is fighting back. Nevertheless, this is a battle that we shall see through and this is a war, which we shall win by the grace of God.

“I will also call upon all Nigerians, from every walk of life, to combat corruption at every turn. By choosing to question and confront corrupt practices, by reporting unethical practices or through whistleblowing. Together, we can overcome corruption and will no longer be a country defined by corruption.

“Fellow Nigerians, let me reiterate my call for unity across our dear nation. Nigeria will emerge from our present challenges stronger and more resilient than ever; but only if all of us join hands to entrench good governance, foster Inclusive economic development, and defend and protect our nation from all those who would wish us ill.”

Buhari stated that attention is increasingly being focused on cyber-crimes and the abuse of technology through hate speech and other divisive materials being propagated on social media.

While his administration uphold the constitutional rights of the people to freedom of expression and association, the president said that “where the purported exercise of these rights infringes on the rights of other citizens or threatens to undermine our national security, we will take firm and decisive action.”

In this regard, Buhari reiterated his call for all to exercise restraint, tolerance and mutual respect in airing their grievances and frustrations.

He said: “Whilst the ongoing national discourse on various political and religious issues is healthy and welcome, we must not forget the lessons of our past – lessons that are most relevant on a day such as this.

“The path of hatred and distrust only leads to hostility and destruction. I believe that the vast majority of Nigerians would rather tread the path of peace and prosperity, as we continue to uphold and cherish our unity,” he said.

President Buhari added that his administration’s commitment to achieving macroeconomic stability and economic diversification has been underscored by the merger of the Ministry of Finance with the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

He explained that the combined ministry has the important mandate to enhance the management of domestic and global fiscal risks; coordinate policies with the trade and monetary authorities; raise and deploy revenues to fund budgeted expenditures; and integrate annual budgets and medium-term fiscal strategies.

“With this, our revenue-generating and reporting agencies will come under much greater scrutiny, going forward, as the new performance management framework will reward exceptional revenue performance, while severe consequences will attend failures to achieve agreed revenue targets,” Buhari said.

The president, who stated that he recently constituted an Economic Advisory Council to advise him on inclusive and sustainable macroeconomic, fiscal and monetary policies, explained that the independent body will work with relevant cabinet members and heads of key monetary, fiscal and trade agencies to ensure “we remain on track as we strive for collective prosperity. “

He, however, pointed out that the administration is also committed to ensuring that the inconvenience associated with any painful policy adjustments, is moderated, such that the poor and the vulnerable, who are most at risk, do not bear the brunt.

Buhari also stated that his administration will continue the fight against illegal bunkering of crude oil and the smuggling of refined petroleum products across our borders, including the diligent prosecution and conviction of offenders found guilty of the acts.

While Nigeria remains committed to free and fair continental and international trade, Buhari said that “we will not hesitate to take necessary steps to tackle illegal smuggling, transshipment and other predatory trade practices that destroy jobs in the country.”

And to mark the day, friends of Nigeria, political parties, leaders of the National Assembly, and interest groups yesterday sent congratulatory messages to President Buhari and the good people of Nigeria.

From the international community, President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA) was among the first foreign leaders to send warm greetings to Buhari and other Nigerians on the event.

And on the home front, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), and others congratulated Nigerians for upholding the unity of the country in the past 59 years.

In his message, Trump expressed the deep felicitation of the American people as he said that “on behalf of the American people, I extend our warmest greetings and congratulate you on the 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.”

Trump, in a press statement issued by the US Embassy in Nigeria, said: “Nigeria is among our strongest partners in Africa. We share common goals of expanding trade and growing our economic relationship.

“We are allies in the global battle against terrorism, and we want to see Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa driven out of the region and other insurgencies like them dismantled. The United States welcomes efforts by your administration to diversify opportunities for your talented, creative, and hardworking people to the benefit of our countries, Africa, and the world,” he said.

Trump said that he was pleased that following his meeting with Buhari last year, “our vice presidents are also building on our longstanding history of cooperation” and expressed the desire for Nigeria to continue to record success.

“I wish the people of Nigeria continued success as you mark another year of independence,” Trump concluded.

Nigeria’s Challenges, Stepping Stone To Greatness – Lawan, Gbajabiamila

Lawan (Senate president) said that Nigeria’s current challenges should be a stepping stone to the country’s greatness.

He urged Nigerians to ignore the challenges and count the blessings of the 59 years of nationhood and be driven forward by them.

In a statement he personally signed to mark the Independence Day celebration, Lawan said that Nigeria had come of age, with her people increasingly asserting themselves in every sphere of life across the globe, and declared that “there is indeed much to be proud of in being a Nigerian.

“I felicitate with fellow Nigerians at home and abroad on the occasion of the 59th Independence anniversary of our dear country, Nigeria.

“But there is still much to be done to fully realise the lofty dreams that inspired our founding fathers in their brave struggle that ended colonialism on our shores 59 years ago. We must never lose sight of our God-given potential and we must be prepared to do our part in realising Nigeria’s greatness.

“For this generation of Nigerians, we must not waver or be discouraged by the challenges of nation-building. The current challenges that Nigeria is going through are definitely not insurmountable and should be seen as a necessary process towards the attainment of greatness,” Lawan said.

In his address, Gbajabiamila enjoined Nigerians to remain united and pray for the country as well as her leaders to entrench good governance and enhance the well-being of the people.

Gbajabiamila said that Nigeria had come a long way as one indivisible entity, which every citizen must work to protect.

He noted that at a time like this, prayers and unity of purpose would ensure the country remains united.

Gbajabiamila said: “As we mark our country’s 59th Independence anniversary, we must remain steadfast, united and prayerful for our country to remain one and overcome her challenges.

“It is also incumbent on us all as citizens to pray for our leaders so that God Almighty will continue to guide them aright. Let’s all work together as one people,” he said.

Shun Divisive Tendencies, APC Tells Nigerians

The ruling APC also congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 59th Independence anniversary and admonished the citizens to shun divisive tendencies because the country is better off as an indivisible entity.

APC stated that in the face of glaring challenges, President Buhari administration had triumphed, recording giant strides in all sectors of the economy.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the APC national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said that “we remember and salute our founding fathers who fought for the independence of our great country and also members of our armed forces, many of whom have paid the supreme sacrifice to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and keep our country unite”.

“As a nation, we are better together than we are apart. Hence, we must be wary of those who hide under religion, politics, tribe and sundry groupings to turn us against one another. Despite our perceived differences, our strength and progress depend on our ability to harness our rich diversity.

“In spite of the inherited and our current challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari administration has made commendable strides on so many fronts, most significantly the fight against graft, diversifying and revamping the economy, curbing insurgency and emerging crimes, promoting positive values in our national life, strengthening our democratic institutions and processes and achieving a respectable international standing,” the party said.

PDP Hails Nigerians, Calls For Patriotism

Similarly, the PDP commended Nigerians for their resilience in standing up for the unity and survival of the country despite the daunting challenges.

Through its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP urged Nigerians “to keep hope alive and not surrender to despondency in the face of the excesses, impunity and recklessness of retrogressive forces in high places seeking to undermine our national cohesion, freedom of our citizens as guaranteed by the constitution as well as emasculate the will and aspiration of Nigerians as a people.”

The PDP noted that the October 1 date remains an undying signpost of the freedom and unity of Nigerians as a nation.

“It reminds of the roots of our national cohesiveness; the sacrifices of our heroes and our determination to live harmoniously and succeed as one people, in all spheres of human endeavours; a national distinctiveness for which we are known and respected all over the world,” Ologbondiyan said.

The party “celebrates the resilience and industry of Nigerians in various fields within and outside the shores of our country as well as the fortitude displayed by our citizens to remain united despite the odds.”

ACF Tasks FG, States On Good Governance

Also, ACF (the apex northern sociocultural group) charged government at all levels to provide good governance for Nigerians.

In a press statement signed by ACF publicity secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu , urged federal and state governments to pay special attention to the improvement of infrastructure, power, education, agriculture and health as the drivers of the economy and political stability.

ACF said: “Our leaders, both elected and appointed at all levels should honour their social contract with the electorates and deliver on their campaign promises while the citizens should support the governments’ determination to overcome what divide the people.

“Religious and traditional leaders also have a great role to play in ensuring peaceful coexistence and harmony amongst their followers and subjects.

“Nigeria at 59, though yet to realiae its full potential as a prosperous nation as envisaged by our founding fathers, we have, however, been able to sustain the unity and stability of the country despite the upheavals experienced.

“Nigeria at 59 has gone through so many challenges, especially in the areas of insecurity, instability in our polity occasioned by military interventions and the 30 months of civil war, as well as the insecurity posed by insurgency, ethnic/religious clashes, kidnapping for ransom, banditry and cultism which have seriously affected our political and socioeconomic development as a Nation.

“We have also recorded and witnessed some progress in many areas that include education, infrastructural development, economy and relative political stability.

“All the same, the journey over the years, considering our diversity and complexity, has been full of hope and faith in the Nigerian Nation,” ACF said.

NOA Urges Faith In Nigeria

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) called on Nigerians to use the Independence Day anniversary to renew their faith in the country and the enormous promise she holds for its people.

NOA director-general, Dr. Garba Abari, who made the call in a message issued by the agency’s head of Press Unit, Mr Paul Odenyi, charged Nigerians to take ownership of the celebration through bold display of the national symbols.

He said that nobody should celebrate the country’s independence better than Nigerians and urged them to seek ways of contributing positively to national development.

“It is our duty as a people to show our independence by building our nation and not to depend on others for assistance,” Abari said.

IGP Assures Nigerians Of Hitch-free Celebration

Meanwhile, the inspector-general of police (IGP), Mhoammed Adamu, has assured Nigerians of hitch-free celebrations in all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the Independence anniversary today.

Force spokesman, Frank Mba, said that “consequently, all commissioners of police and their supervisory assistant inspectors-general of police in the state and zonal commands across the country have been directed to emplace necessary security measures towards a peaceful and incident-free celebration.”

The IGP directed that particular attention should be concentrated on parade grounds, government/private infrastructure and all places of public resort and recreation centres.

The police operatives were also to intensify patrols along all the major highways in the country.