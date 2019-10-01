Nigeria And The Quest For Unity @ 59

Nigeria was granted independence on October 1, 1960. A new constitution established a federal system of government with an elected Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and a ceremonial Head of State, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. The National Council of Nigeria and Cameroun (NCNC), headed by Azikiwe formed a coalition with Balewa’s Northern Peoples Congress (NPC) after neither party won a majority in the 1959 elections.

Balewa continued to serve as the prime minister, a position he had held since 1957, while Azikiwe took the largely ceremonial position of President of the Senate.

Following a United Nations (UN)-supervised referendum, the northern part of the Trust Territory of the Cameroons joined the Northern region in June 1961, while in October that same year, the Southern Cameroons united with Cameroun to form the Federal Republic of Cameroon.

On October 1, 1963, Nigeria became a republic. Azikiwe became President of the country, although as Prime Minister Balewa was still more powerful.

In January 15, 1966, the military struck in a coup spearheaded by Aguyi Ironsi, which brought an end to democratic rule in the country. There was counter-coup in June 1966, which rail-roaded the entire country into a 30-month civil war that led to the death of thousands of Nigerians.

In 1967, then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon abolished the regional system of governance and established the creation of 12 states, with military governors.

The military continued to dominate the country’s political space until 1978, when General Olusegun Obasanjo, who took over from late General Murtala Muhammed, after his assassination via a coup, handed over to civilian government led by the late Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

The military returned to power on December 31, 1983, through a palace coup that ousted the Shagari-led civilian government.

The dominance of Nigeria’s political space by the military came to an end in 1999 when former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, handed over power to President Olusegun Obasanjo. The civilian rule has remained uninterrupted since then.

With a population of over 180 million, Nigerians living in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the country is celebrating its 59th Independence Anniversary.

For the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, despite the challenges facing the nation, a new Nigeria was about to be born.

Osinbajo spoke at National Christian Centre in Abuja, on Sunday during an inter-denominational church service to mark Nigeria’s Independence Day anniversary.

The Vice President said: “God has promised through the mouth of His trusted prophet that He is giving us a new Nigeria. May I announce to you today that God is ready to take us to the promised land. We must remember that the Almighty God is the builder of the nation. God controls the destiny of nations and its people.

“God has also promised us a new Nigeria, a peaceful Nigeria, a prosperous Nigeria, a Nigeria where justice, equity and fairness shall prevail, a united Nigeria, where the different tribes and tongues are not the reason for separation, but joyful textures of our togetherness. God is ready to fulfill his promise.

“Some are saying it is impossible, Nigeria cannot change, the ethnic and religious divisions are too deep, corruption cannot end, politicians are too selfish, too mischievous. Yet like Caleb and Joshua, if we declare that these problems are merely bread for us, a new Nigeria is here.

“By the hand of Joshua, God brought His promise to pass. They got to Jordan and as their feet touched the water, the Jordan was separated and they walked on dry land all across the Jordan.

“They got to Jericho, a well-fortified city and they did not fire a shot, they brought down the walls of Jericho by a shout. Thereafter, when they were about to take the Promised Land after Moses had asked that some go and spy out the land, some of those who went to spy said that it would be impossible to take the city, impossible to enter the Promised Land. However, Caleb and Joshua had a different spirit, and they said that because God had promised and because He could do it, all the problems were just bread, mere bread to be eaten by the children of Israel.

“God has promised us a new Nigeria, a peaceful Nigeria, a prosperous Nigeria, a Nigeria where justice and equity shall prevail, a united Nigeria, where the different tribes and tongues are not wedges of separation, but the joyful textures of our togetherness. God is ready to fulfill His promise.

“We stand outside the new city, the Promised Land, the new Nigeria; like the spies sent by Moses to spy out the Promised Land, some are saying, “Ha! It is impossible, Nigeria cannot change, the ethnic and religious divisions are too deep, corruption cannot end, politicians are too selfish and mischievous.”

“Yet, like Caleb and Joshua, we declare that these problems are merely bread for us, we will enter the Promised Land! The new Nigeria is here, and each and every one of us, our families, our friends, all of us, will eat the pleasant fruits of this land.

“God Almighty has taken away the protection of the enemies of this nation. He has taken away their powers, the noise we hear, the turbulence we experience, are the last gasps of a defeated foe. The day of freedom is at the door.

“As with Abraham, we in the words of Hebrews 11:10 wait for the new Nigeria, which has foundations, whose builder and maker is God.

“As we wait, we declare in the words of Psalms 46:8-11 -“Come, behold the works of the Lord, who has made desolations on the earth. He makes wars cease to the end of the earth; He breaks the bow and cuts the spear in two; He burns the chariot in the fire. Be still and know that I am God! I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth! The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge.”

A former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, said there is the need for Nigerians to salvage the nation from its woes.

Gowon said: “In the midst of the various inflicted challenges in Nigeria today, we can come together in the unity of faith to salvage the nation from its woes.

“I believe Nigeria is specially favoured by God and I am confident that God who preserved it in the past will do it again if only we can continue to fervently pray and do what is right and good before Him and fellowmen and women.”

According to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State: “At 59, Nigeria is at cross roads with lots of challenges bedeviling us but there is no time better than now to blend as a people, noting that if we put our hearts to it we can overcome what seems impossible because we have what it takes to surmount these challenges.”

Wike spoke at an inter-denominational church service in commemoration of the Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Rumuodalu Parish, Port Harcourt,

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, said: “This country is truly blessed all we need to do is to love it, love its diversity and to take each one of us as a Nigerian.

“We are committed to the social contract we have made with our people, we would make their lives better and we also pray the same for our national leadership so the nation can see itself as a nation of people of different leanings but who are one under God so that the nation can move forward.”

To Rt. Rev. Wisdom Ihunwo, Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta: “Nigeria is blessed with men and women with great potential. there is hardly any part of the world you would not find a Nigerian doing very well because Nigeria is in the Prophetic Agenda of God.

“The celebration of the Independence anniversary is not a time for jamboree but a time to take stock to know how far we have fared as a nation, it is high time we told ourselves the truth because it is only the truth that can set us free.”

For Kingsley Wenenda Wali, Convener of a good governance advocacy group, Unity House Foundation (UHF), at 59, Nigeria is in leadership crisis.

Wali said: “Beyond any kind of debate, it is obvious to everybody that we have leadership crisis because Nigerians are yet to connect with any serious single set of individuals especially the elite and trust them to the extent they can say these people actually are there for us.

“To a large extent, I think it is obvious to everybody who cares about the Nigeria situation that we have leadership crisis. Now, how we got to interpret that becomes another issue. If you have noticed, we are always talking about mundane things, both the people and the elite.

“The people speak from the point of frustration, then, the elite speak from the point of exploitation. They just want to keep the people busy thinking about mundane things, rather than the things that unite us as a people; rather than things that will move us to another level so to speak.

“To a large extent we have not had a set of people who are about Nigeria, who are about our future but about people who care more about how they are going to exploit Nigerians more.

“People who are probably stealing our commonwealth for the benefit of their great grand children. Most of them people in authority today are not worried about themselves any longer, they are not worried about their children.”

According to Air Vice Marshal Idongesit Nkanga (Rtd), Chairman of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), for Nigeria’s democracy to work effectively, the rule of law must be allowed to take its place.

Nkanga, who made declaration while speaking to LEADERSHIP ahead of Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary, said it is regrettable that the country has nothing to show since it gained Independence.

He said: “Nigeria has many challenges. By next year, we will be 60 as an independent country but unfortunately, there is nothing to show for it. Nobody is exaggerating, I am stating the fact.

“In the area of power generation, we have not done well. Imagine a country of over 200 million people struggling with about 5,000 megawatts of electricity.

“As a country, we struggled for democracy and today we have democracy but the t cannot function well because there is no rule of law. Howe can democracy function well when there is no rule of law.

“At 59, we have failed in the area of science and technology. How can we still be importing petroleum products when we can refine them here. It is foreigners that determine how much we should collect in the resources that is in our own land. They refine in other countries and bring in for us to buy.

“In the area of security of lives and property, we have also failed as a country. People are killed on our streets everyday. People are being kidnapped on the streets on daily basis.

“People no longer travel from Abuja to Kaduna by road. Even the train the run between Kaduna and Abuja are being escorted by helicopters.”

To Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, In Anambra, there is the need for Nigerians to pray for their leaders and pay taxes for the development of the country.

Obiano, who spoke during a church service at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka, said: “I urge all to pray for the leaders to succeed, as well as do your own bit, which include prompt payment of taxes for the betterment of the state and country.”

To Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, Catholic Bishop of Awka, said: “The Federal Government has not taken any drastic action to curb the menace of the Fulani Herdsmen attacks.

“It appears the Federal Government values cows more than human beings, and as such has failed in addressing the many attacks and killings of innocent persons by suspected Fulani herdsmen.”

For the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the position of Nigeria among the comity of nations of the world was a testimony of its failure to develop at a steady pace after 59 years of attaining independence.

TUC, in a statement by its President and Secretary-General, Quadri Olaleye, and Musa-Lawal Ozigi, respectively said military incursion into politics, corruption, ethnicity, religious crisis were major reasons inhibiting the nation’s growth.

The statement reads in part: “The military incursion into politics, corruption, ethnicity, religious crisis, etc have worked against our national development. It is even more worrisome and unfortunate that at this time and age the crack is widening by the day.”

“We must interrogate the reason why countries we were at par with have left us far behind. China, India, Indonesia, etc were our contemporaries but they are now in the first league while we are dragging economic space with some countries in Africa.

“Although revenue from tax has improved significantly but unfortunately, instead of widening the tax net, the impoverished public is overtaxed, leading to despondency and despair.”

According to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, political leaders ought to invest in the younger generation to enable them compete with their peers in a world driven by technology.

Speaking in Benin City, Obaseki said: “As Nigeria turns 59, we must invest in the younger generation. The country must ensure that youths are empowered and prepared for the future.

“We need to give them quality education, build the necessary infrastructure for them to operate and reposition them for the technology-driven world ahead.”

To the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), it is paradoxical that 59 years after independence, the oil sector still accounts for over 50 per cent of the nation’s revenue and over 80 per cent of the foreign exchange earnings.

LCCI, in a statement signed by its Director-General, Mr Muda Yusuf, said:

“Over the last 59 years, the Nigerian economy has transformed from a basically agrarian economy to an economy driven largely by resources from the oil and gas sector.

“The 2019 first quarter Gross Domestic Product data shows that the non-oil sector accounts for 90.9 per cent of the GDP while the oil sector accounts for 9.1 percent.

“The paradox is that the oil sector accounts for over 50 per cent of the nation’s revenue and over 80 per cent of the foreign exchange earnings.

“This reflects the mounting imbalance in the structure of the economy since independence. It also underscores the growing decline in the non-oil sector productivity over the past 59 years.”