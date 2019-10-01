Nigeria At 59: CRSUBEB Boss Urge Nigerians To Pray For Peace, Unity

As Nigeria marks its 59th anniversary of nationhood, the chairman, Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (CRSUBEB) Dr, Stephen Odey has called on Nigerians to prayer for peace and unity of Nigerians.

Dr Odey who made the call in his independence messages made available to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that Nigerians should not lose hope in Nigeria but see the current challenges as stepping stones to the country development.

“Let us put behind us, all the divisions working against us because God has decided to love, our destiny together in the nation called Nigeria is the unity.

“God bless Nigeria, bless our dear Executive Governor of Cross River State His Excellency, Professor Ben Ayade and Cross riverians, also bless the good people of Yache in Yala LGA.

“Let us get more united and grow in love to build our country Nigeria together,” he said

He urged Nigerians to sustain their faith in the unity and peace of the country to overcome the current challenges and realise its full potential as a prosperous nation.