Osinbajo Meets Ortom, Ebonyi Dep Gov Over Boundary Dispute

Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo yesterday met with Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe in the bid to end the age-long boundary dispute between the people of Ngbo in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi and their neighbours Agila, in Ado local government area of Benue State.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Governor Ortom said the meeting which included officials of the National Boundary Commission took far reaching decisions on the matter with a view to put a finality to the reported killings in the area.

He hinted that a demarcation exercise would soon be carried out by the federal government at the border area as part of the measures aimed at halting the protracted conflict.

“We are also here with the acting Director General (DG) of National boundary commission and we had taken far reaching decisions to ensure that we demarcate the boundary between these two states so that we can hold our people responsible.

Speaking on the Jukun-Tiv crisis, the Governor dismissed insinuations of a conflict between Benue and Taraba States, saying the untoward development was purely a Taraba affair between indigenes who are aboriginal residents of the area.

“This is largely Tiv and Jukun in Taraba. I have Jukun in Benue state. We are not fighting

“There were issues in the past and I decided to set up a judicial commission of enquiry which is still sitting to look at the remote and immediate causes of this strife so that we will find a lasting solution to it.

“This other one is more of a problem in Taraba, but because there are TIV people in Benue and we are talking about TIV people. So, each time people are displaying some run back to Benue so that’s the spirit of it.”

The Benue state governor also expressed confidence in Governor Dairus Joshua’s capacity to come up with a permanent ceasefire to the conflict in the state.

He said, “I think that the governor of Taraba state is doing well. Recently they met and they agreed that there should be ceasefire even though I saw in the press that there were some Issues with that peace agreement.

“But you know each time there is efforts to try to solve problems, criminal elements will come in and I think that the steps that the governor took by inviting two sides, both the TIV and the Jukum to sit together and find means on how they can resolve this matter is the best approach.

“And I believe that once that problem is sorted out in Taraba state we will not have anything in Benue State.”