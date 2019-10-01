President Approves Bakassi Deep Seaport Project

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday gave the go ahead for the Bakassi Deep Seaport Project in Cross River State when he granted the issuance of the Outline Business Case (OBC) certificate for the project to the state government.

The OBC is part of the requirements for the establishment and construction of Bakassi Deep Seaport in the state.

The certificate was presented to the governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, by the minister for transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, on behalf of the federal government at the ministry’s office in Abuja

Amaechi said that with the OBC, the state would now move to the next stage of the process of establishing the port.

He said: “What they (Cross River) have gotten right now is the OBC. We will take the next move to verify all the necessary instruments that we need and then proceed to the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) for the Final Business Case (FBC) before we go to the cabinet for approval.

“But the most important thing is that we are speeding it up so as to enable those states which want to invest in seaports and others to go ahead and do so,” the minister said.

On whether the federal government was partnering with Cross River State on the project, Amaechi said: “We will get to that. We will sit down with the Cross River State government and their major partners and see how much the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) would want to invest. We will contact NPA and see what it can do.”

Commenting on the development, Ayade said that the certificate would enable the state move on to the next level of implementation of the project.

The governor said: “The certificate is an Outline Business Case. It shows that there is a full densification commitment of the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Transportation to say yes, we have come to recognise and accept that Cross River State government should go ahead with the Full Business Case (FBS) towards the construction of a deep seaport.

“And the emphasis on the deep seaport is agro-industrial, not exclusively, but to show that the core target is to do an agro-industrial transformation of Nigeria. It will be the major leading port in that respect but will have other industrial parks,” Ayade stated.

The governor added that the issuance of the OBC by the federal government through ICRC was the fastest ever recorded in Nigeria.

On when actual construction would commence at the seaport, Ayade said that “work started there more than six months ago when we got the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval which allowed us the legal right to get access to the ocean.

“But right now with this OBC certificate, we are going to be dealing directly with the concessionaires towards arriving at the specific location, data and commencement of actual work plans. But that can only come with the FBC,” he said.