Rivers: NNPC Resolves OML 25/Shell Crisis

The people of Kula Kingdom in Rivers State have commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for brokering peace between them and the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), operators of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25.

The people, who are host communities to OML 25, including Offoin-Ama Ngeje and Belema, had rolled out drums to celebrate the reopening of Belema Flow Station, which was shut down in August 2017.

The minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, accompanied by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, reopened the flow station as well as inaugurated the Kula Water Project, executed by leading indigenous oil firm, Belemaoil Producing Limited.

Speaking at the event, an Indigene of the community and founder/president of Belemaoil Producing Limited, Engr. Jack-rich Tein Jr., urged the people to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, for the efforts that led to the return of peace in the communities.

Tein Jr, said: “This is an important event but I also want to say to our brothers and sisters, our women, our fathers, our youths, to give peace a chance to honour these August visitors that we received in this land.

“It has never happened in the history of the Niger Delta community before and I also told them to pray for the President’s health because this is an important project. The President is very happy about the company. He has helped us a lot and he encouraged me to help the communities and we are also doing a lot for other Niger Delta communities.

“And we believe that this business that God has given to us, this business that is set to design what I call pace-setting to helping others and we believe strongly that the young ones are listening to me and I pray that we all work together as one entity to make our lives better.”

Speaking at the event, minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, called on the host communities of OML 25, to ensure conducive environment in order to attract investment and development to their communities.

Sylva said: “We need peace because if we don’t begin to make our communities peaceful, development will not come, investors want to come here, but we must make our communities conducive for them to come, if investors do not come, there will be no jobs for our youths.

“It is now our responsibility to bring peace to our communities so that these investors can come and create the jobs. I must tell you that this is history, at no time in the history of Nigeria, such an array of high level delegation visited a community, related to oil industry.

“We have just come here to tell you that your are not alone, the federal government is with you, the President is with you, and I want members of the community and Belemaoil to know that we are with you and will support you every step on the way.

“We want to assure you that our relationship with the communities have come to stay. I want to appeal to you that we are united in Ijaw land today, we have fought to this point, at least the federal government have started to look to our way. It is time for us to change strategy and bring the benefits of investments to our communities.”

Tein Jr, lauded the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and the NNPC Group Managing Director, for their commitment towards the restoration of peace to the host communities and the reopening of the Belema Flow Station.

He said: “At the platform, I told the women that their cry for a better living has been recognised by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been recognised by the Minister of State for Petroleum and the Group Managing Director of NNPC as well as the Managing Director of Shell.

“Shell came here with the most powerful personnel, the Deputy Managing Director and you can see the technical team led by the Technical Director. This is super excellent visit to this great community.

“The community is happy; you can see the youths all over the place jubilating. You heard what the NNPC GMD said, that if the community fails to develop, he is going to hold Jack-rich, his younger brother, responsible and that the community should also hold him, the GMD responsible.

“That is an important statement. These are not statements you hear any other day. For us, this is an important event and the communities are very happy. I am happy because the youths are happy and the women are happy.”