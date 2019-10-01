Yobe’s Renewed Focus On Agriculture

The All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government campaigned on three pronged issues of combating insecurity, confronting corruption and repositioning the economy because the trio are at the core of the fundamental development questions demanding answers in the country.

Of course, at the centre of repositioning the economy is the diversification drive which is aimed at shifting focus from overdependence on oil to agriculture considering the fact that Nigeria has vast arable land which can be cultivated all year round.

Fundamentally, agricultural practices in most states of the federation are plagued by low productivity of the traditional system, weak research and extension service, limited access to improved seeds, low level of agricultural mechanisation and poor access to credit facilities. Little wonder, therefore, the development of agriculture is hampered.

Yobe is one state which has enormous agricultural potential that was left untapped. This unfortunate situation was exacerbated by lingering security challenges as the state was, until recently, the epicentre of Boko Haram activities. During that period, the Yobe economy which is predominantly agrarian was crippled consequent upon which the state witnessed worsening poverty.

According to the UN Global Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index released in 2017, Yobe State has 90 per cent poverty level, Adamawa 59 per cent and Borno 70.1 per cent. These states have one thing in common and that is the fact that they suffered years of sustained attacks from Boko Haram terrorists. Available records also indicate that more than 70 per cent of Yobe people engage in agriculture but almost all agricultural activities in the state are subsistent rather than commercial.

More worrisome is the fact that farmers in the state are grappling with poor access to mechanisation, improved seeds and loan facilities. As a result, they are unable to fully explore the potentials of agriculture or make the most of the opportunities that abound in the state.

The major requirement for poverty eradication in Yobe and indeed, other predominantly agrarian states, in our view, is a return to farming by the citizens. As a demonstration of its commitment to make agriculture the fulcrum of its economic development, Governor Mai-Mala Buni organised an agricultural retreat.

In a speech during the summit, Buni said: “In our drive to achieve food security and improved agricultural production, the state will procure more tractors, while every local government council will also get 20 tractors each in the next one year. We have mapped out plans and strategies to canvass for an extension of the federal government’s Anchor Borrowers programme to the State. Government will also collaborate with National and International Agricultural Organisations to support individuals, groups and farmer organisations, to expand and establish more farms”.

The retreat which brought experts from different agricultural institutes and varsities, including practicing farmers and seasoned agro businessmen, provided an opportunity for the administration to unveil its vision for agriculture.

This newspaper believes that for a state struggling to overcome the effects of insurgency, the notion for the retreat is well conceived and suggests that the governor is clearly headed somewhere.

Beyond the retreat, the state government must adopt practical measures to reposition farming and animal husbandry so as to alleviate poverty in the state and support the overall drive of the country to attain food security and self-sufficiency.

We suggest that with its peculiar nature, Yobe State must make good use of the lessons learnt from the retreat by providing enabling environment to attract more private investment to agriculture.

In his inaugural speech, the Governor pledged to partner the North East Commodity Associations (NECAs) and other relevant organizations to improve agriculture and ultimately, the economy of the state. Without doubt, agriculture holds the key to boundless opportunities that Nigerians can tap into so as to significantly improve their living conditions.

As a nation, the least Nigeria can do is to ensure that its agricultural products are produced and packaged for export and not only for local consumption. At the centre of genuine poverty eradication drive is the desire to improve revenue for the farmers and create a value chain for most of the crops they produce.

Indeed, this can best be achieved by boosting mechanised farming and better storage, as well as farm produce processing outfits that will not only improve harvests but create jobs for the teeming jobless youths.

In our opinion, the time is ripe for Yobe State and other states with vast agricultural potentials to take their rich agricultural potential to the next level. With its 70 per cent farming population, the best way to take people out of poverty is for Yobe to review its approach to agriculture.

Good enough, the governor has set up an expert committee to look at all the recommendations made at the retreat with a view to having a workable, implementable format that the state government can use to improve agriculture in the state.