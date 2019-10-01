Zenith, UBA, Others Earn N94bn From e-Transactions In 6 Months

Deposit money banks are set to make more income from electronic transactions with the cashless policy reintroduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as 12 banks made N94.03 billion through electronic banking transactions in the first six months of 2019.

The income made from electronic banking activities in the first half of 2019 by the 12 banks was a 68.5 per cent increase over N55.82 billion which they made in the comparable period of 2018.

All the banks with the exception of Union Bank Plc had recorded significant increases in income generated from electronic banking channels. The CBN had recently reintroduced the cashless policy which imposes charges on withdrawals and deposits exceeding N500,000 for individuals and N3 million from corporates in an effort to encourage the use of the several electronic channels and reduce the volume of physical cash being used.

There has been an upsurge in electronic channels as data from the apex bank showed that since 2015 when it suspended the policy and 2019, when it is re-introducing it, adoption of the electronic payment platforms have grown considerably alongside the technology and security within the system.

Compared to 33.72 million transactions on PoS terminals in 2015, volume on the channel had grown to 295.89 million in 2018 while the value attached was up to N2.38 trillion from N448.5 billion.

The same level of growth could be said for mobile money payment and online instant transfers which had seen volume rise from 43.93 million and 71.22 million in 2015 to 87.09 million and 663.12 million in 2018 respectively.

As at June 2019, volume of transactions done via the mobile money platform stood at 104.77 million while that of online instant transfers also referred to as Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System Instant Payment (NIP) was 504.16 million.

Zenith Bank made the biggest income from electronic banking, recording a N27.07 billion income, which is a 168 per cent improvement over N10.07 billion which it made in the first six months of 2018.

It was followed by First Bank of Nigeria which made N21.83 billion from electronic transactions compared to N14.92 billion that it made in the comparable period of 2018. United Bank for Africa had also made N16.86 billion from e-banking activities, a 38.9 per cent increase compared to N12.14 billion which it made in the comparable period of 2018.

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), between January and June this year said it made N7.13 billion from electronic transactions as against N4.27 billion which it made in the comparable period of 2018.

Likewise, Access Bank and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) had made N5.5 billion and N5.09 billion. In the first half of 2019 compared to N3.68 billion and N3.9 billion which they made in the comparable period of 2018.