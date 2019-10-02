Bayelsa Guber: Your Election Rigging Plans’ll Fail, Nabena Tells PDP

— Petitions IGP on worsening security situation

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Yekini Nabena has declared that the plans the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the Bayelsa state’s November 16 governorship election in favour of the incumbent governor’s candidate will fail.

The APC deputy spokesman, however, warned the governor to forget about all form of violence agenda that may disrupt peaceful transition in the coming poll.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja Wednesday, on the violence that erupted in the state capital, Yenogoa on Monday following the disputed removal of the Speaker, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Nabena also raised an alarm over the level of insecurity in the state ahead of the governorship election.

The APC chieftain revealed that information at his disposal has it that some elements of the PDP had mobilised thugs with dangerous weapons from neighbouring states to cause unrest in Bayelsa state ahead of the poll.

The Bayelsa born politician said a petition has, however been sent to the Inspector General of Police earlier on the worsening security situation in the state.

“As witnessed in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly violence, Governor Seriake Dickson is already arming thugs and deploying the state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo to harass political opponents in his party PDP and APC members, supporters and leaders in the state ahead of the governorship election.

“With the popular APC candidacy of David Lyon, Bayelsans have already decided to do away with the failed administration of Governor Dickson and his stooge which he has foisted on the PDP. No amount of rigging and intimidation will deter Bayelsans. The wind of change is blowing across the state, regardless of party leanings.” Nabena said.

According to the Bayelsa-born APC chieftain, “Before the 2019 general election, I had called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to probe the illegal activities of the state security outfit. Operation Doo Akpo is no longer a crime-fighting outfit but now a political tool assisting Governor Dickson and chieftains of PDP to rig elections. The security outfit must be proscribed and disbanded for the safety and security of the state.

“We cannot allow the governor for the sake of his selfish politics, undermine and rubbish the work of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure lasting peace and security in Bayelsa State and the entire Niger Delta. Governor Dickson should also be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in the coming election.”

Operatives of Operation Doo Akpo are drawn from the Police, but report directly to the governor.