NEWS
Brussels Conference: Trade Unions To Discuss New Strategies For Improved Migration Governance
Network of trade unions on migration from Africa and Europe will on Thursday converge in Brussels, Belgium to discuss and develop common strategies to improve migration governance
The conference is coming at a time when International Labour Orgs station (ILO) statistics put an estimate of global migrant workers at over 164 million people
LEADRRSHIP reports that there is a growing demand for participation of trade unions in the protection of migrant workers’ rights and for increased participation in migration governance process
The two-day conference is being put together by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) with support from RSMMS, ATUMET and ETUC Union Migration Network
According to the organiser, the conference will help to build common strategies for promoting and defending the rights of all migrant workers and securing decent work for all
MOST READ
TechnoServe, Citi Foundation Boost Profits Of Over 300 Entrepreneurs By 80%
UK PM Johnson Reveals Brexit Plan
Group Urges Nigerian Youths To Participate In Governance
Int’l Day Of Non-Violence: Obaseki Calls For Dialogue In Resolving Ethnic, Communal Conflicts
Nigeria @59: The Journey So Far
Why Ugwuanyi Enjoys The Support Of Enugu People – Ezugwu
Dutse Residents Want Security Agencies To End ‘One Chance’ Menace
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Insecurity: Roads In Northern Nigeria Under Siege – Senate
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Senate Introduces 9% Communication Service Tax, Rejects VAT Increase
-
EDITORIAL11 hours ago
Worrisome Level Of Cybercrime
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
CBN Raises LDR As Banks’ Credit Rise To N16tr
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
FG Holds Special FEC Over 2020 Budget Saturday
-
CRIME11 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 3 For N7m SIM Swap Fraud
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: Prompt Intervention Saved Nigeria From Forfeiting Assets – Lai Moh’d
-
BANKING AND FINANCE11 hours ago
Banks’ Credits Rise To N16trn