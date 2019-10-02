NEWS
DSS Confirm Arrests Of Abdulrasheed Maina, Son
Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) and his 20 year old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina.
The DSS, who confirmed the story through its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said the arrest which was effected at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja followed a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to the Service to assist in the apprehension of the suspect.
According to him, “this is to confirm that the Department of State Services (DSS), in a combined operation, on 30th September, 2019, arrested Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) and his 20 year old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina.
“Maina was arrested in company of his 20 year old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, who unsuccessfully tried to resist the arrest.
“The lad even pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation. He was, however, disarmed and arrested. He is a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai where he is studying Telecoms Engineering.
“Items recovered from the suspects include a pistol with live ammunition, a bullet proof Range Rover SUV, a BMW Saloon car, foreign currencies, a phantom 7 drone and sensitive documents.”
Afunanya further stated that the suspects and the recovered items will be handed over to the EFCC for further investigations and appropriate necessary actions.
He also noted that “it is instructive to note that the operation is as a result of a renewed interagency collaboration among security and law enforcement agencies.
“The Service has always subscribed to such collaboration believed to be important in national security management and therefore, hopes to sustain the initiative in mitigating the current threats against public safety and national critical assets. ”
