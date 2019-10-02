NEWS
Independence: Fmr Sun Trust Bank MD, Barde Felicitates With PMB, Gombe People
A former governorship aspirant in Gombe State, Muhammad Jibrin Barden, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Gombe State on the 59th anniversary of the country.
In a terse message sent on Tuesday, Barde urged Nigerians to embrace positive change, rededicate themselves to God in other to achieve the goals of a united, prosperous and purposeful life and nation.
He also urged Nigerians to respond positively to the opportunities and challenges that are presenting its of as admonished by President Buhari.
Barde urged Gombe people to remain peaceful and steadfast and to always support the change agenda of the president.
The statement reads in part: ” Happy 59th Independence. May we all embrace positive change, rededicate ourselves to God to help us attain our goals of a united, prosperous and purposeful life and Nation as we respond to the opportunities and challenges of our times as admonished by our President & Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari.”
MOST READ
Kogi Guber: SDP Faults INEC Over Disqualification Of Its Candidate
Police Arrest 1,151 Suspects In 2 Months
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
TechnoServe, Citi Foundation Boost Profits Of Over 300 Entrepreneurs By 80%
UK PM Johnson Reveals Brexit Plan
Group Urges Nigerian Youths To Participate In Governance
Int’l Day Of Non-Violence: Obaseki Calls For Dialogue In Resolving Ethnic, Communal Conflicts
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Senate Introduces 9% Communication Service Tax, Rejects VAT Increase
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Insecurity: Roads In Northern Nigeria Under Siege – Senate
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
CBN Raises LDR As Banks’ Credit Rise To N16tr
-
EDITORIAL12 hours ago
Worrisome Level Of Cybercrime
-
CRIME11 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 3 For N7m SIM Swap Fraud
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
FG Holds Special FEC Over 2020 Budget Saturday
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: Prompt Intervention Saved Nigeria From Forfeiting Assets – Lai Moh’d
-
BANKING AND FINANCE11 hours ago
Banks’ Credits Rise To N16trn