NEWS
Kogi Guber: YPP Candidate Aisha Audu Promises To Tackle Poverty
…….vows to tackle poverty, infrastructural deficit, corruption, restore peace in the state if elected Governor
The former first lady of Kogi State and candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Mrs Aisha Abubakar Audu has vowed to tackle poverty, corruption and all forms of social vices in Kogi State if elected Governor on November 16, gubernatorial election.
A statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday by her Media office, noted that Prof Audu would soon commence political activities across the three Senatorial districts of the State.
The statement said, Prof. Audu who has been in grassroot politics noted that Kogi State has what it takes to be coordinated into a workable system, saying that as a former first lady, she has the solution to the current economic and social malaise on her palms.
On the party structure across the local governments, she said that the “YPP has deepened its root in past months in Kogi State”, adding that the party has become a household name.
The statement further added that the political structure of her late husband would be incorporated into the party in order to drive the vision of the state.
“The late Abubakar Audu/Faleke political family would be part of the structure in order to bring to reality what the late Audu would have accomplished for the state before he died”, the statement noted.
The statement further explained that Prof. Audu whose name was among the three female candidates out of the twenty four others has been working underground for the success of the party.
“She has scaled through the Independent National Electoral Commission process; her name has been published as a candidate. It’s now time for electorate in Kogi State to rally round her, the state added.
Prof Audu who hailed from Kogi East was among the three female candidates on INEC’s final list to contest November 16 gubernatorial election with Mr. Suleiman Ozigi from the Central Senatorial district as running mate.
MOST READ
TechnoServe, Citi Foundation Boost Profits Of Over 300 Entrepreneurs By 80%
UK PM Johnson Reveals Brexit Plan
Group Urges Nigerian Youths To Participate In Governance
Int’l Day Of Non-Violence: Obaseki Calls For Dialogue In Resolving Ethnic, Communal Conflicts
Nigeria @59: The Journey So Far
Why Ugwuanyi Enjoys The Support Of Enugu People – Ezugwu
Dutse Residents Want Security Agencies To End ‘One Chance’ Menace
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Insecurity: Roads In Northern Nigeria Under Siege – Senate
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Senate Introduces 9% Communication Service Tax, Rejects VAT Increase
-
EDITORIAL11 hours ago
Worrisome Level Of Cybercrime
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
CBN Raises LDR As Banks’ Credit Rise To N16tr
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
FG Holds Special FEC Over 2020 Budget Saturday
-
CRIME11 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 3 For N7m SIM Swap Fraud
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: Prompt Intervention Saved Nigeria From Forfeiting Assets – Lai Moh’d
-
BANKING AND FINANCE11 hours ago
Banks’ Credits Rise To N16trn