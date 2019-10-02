Land Restoration, Other Solutions May Mitigate Climate Crisis – Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni is a Ghanaian-born Afro-roots musician and humanitarian activist. He is the UN goodwill ambassador for the environment for Africa. In this interview with NKECHI ISAAC, the activist who announced his new humanitarian initiative to lead a major landscape restoration project to plant 100,000 trees in Accra at the just concluded Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) in New York, lauds Nigeria’s recent announcement to mobilise the youth to plant 25 million trees.

) The artiste who will be performing at the GLF Accra this month’s end ( https://www. globallandscapesforum.org/

says land restoration and other natural solutions could contribute more than a third of the solution to climate crisis.

He contends that local and international efforts will alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Lake Chad region, even as he urges African leaders to set their land restoration goals and work with the Decade organizers for sound environment and agricultural productivity. The excerpt.

There is a serious humanitarian crisis in the Lake Chad Basin region. It has to do with drought, land degradation and desertification. How can affected countries tackle this challenge?

The situation in the Lake Chad Basin region is complex due to pressures from population density, water management challenges, invasive species, conflicts and many demands. As a supporter of nature-based solutions, I was encouraged by the recent announcement by Nigeria to mobilize the youth to plant 25 million trees. I am also encouraged that the government of Germany has committed to contribute 40 million euros to the Lake Chad Regional Stabilization Facility and that the UK, European Union and Sweden with the support of the UN Development Programme are also contributing funds which will help the Lake Chad Basin countries.

Another recently announced agro-ecosystem project holds promise for land regeneration. Action from local to international land management efforts, in conjunction with the lake’s conservation status under the Ramsar Convention will bring change that I am hopeful can contribute to the alleviation of the humanitarian crisis and suffering.

Agriculture is one of the sectors drastically affected by climate change. Are there ways of conserving the environment by reducing agriculture-related degradation as well as improving productivity?

This is where the work of the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) comes into play. GLF is making significant efforts toward creating change through sustainable land and water management. As a partner in the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), GLF will contribute to providing frameworks for landscape and water conservation and restoration. This is a process critical for curbing global warming and meeting UN Sustainable Development Goal targets.

I recommend that governments begin to set their land restoration goals and work with the Decade organizers to implement effective changes that will be environmentally sound and benefit agricultural productivity. I’m a big proponent of nature-based solutions. If farmers are encouraged to combine tree-planting with crop planting in areas where this could be effective, they can also see benefits.

The United Nations is pushing for youth engagement in the global discourse to come up with solutions to address climate change. Do you think their engagement is vital?

Yes, I think that engaging the youth is key. We can see how youth leaders have attracted big followings. Teenagers Greta Thunberg from Sweden, Alexandria Villaseñor from the United States and Autumn Peltier from Canada have become leaders for youth and adults alike. I’m not sure if we’ve ever seen this before. Warnings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have highlighted how precarious our situation is and these young people are the ones that will face the biggest challenges if the projections become reality.

We must all change the way we behave, but it is important that the youth are stepping up to make their voices heard. We’ve seen massive resistance movements before – women’s suffrage, May ’68 in France, the anti-war movement over Vietnam and nuclear weapons – all have ultimately forced governments to take action.

The importance of engaging all strata of the society and enhancing cooperation needed to tackle such looming threat as climate change cannot be overemphasized. Do you think women have a role in this drive?

Women are definitely hit harder by climate change. It is usually women who gather and produce food, collect water and fuel for cooking or warmth. Their duties are becoming more challenging with the impact of climate change, in part due to increased flooding and more erratic weather. Women can make their voices heard. New feminist movements are emerging, such as the Feminist Green New Deal, which brings together a wide number of international women’s groups. Its aim is to keep issues women are confronting due to climate change on the global agenda. The UN Sustainable Development Goals also recognize the need to fully recognize the valuable contributions women make.

Women, especially those living in rural areas in developing countries depend heavily on firewood for their cooking and other heating needs, an approach that is detrimental to their health, welfare and the environment. How can this be tackled to reduce the negative health effects of such age-long practice as well as conserve the environment?

We need to provide alternative sources of energy such as solar, thermal and wind. Clean cooking stoves and fuels’ adoption is one of the effective ways to combat the health and environmental effects. Much can also be improved with better biochar cookstoves, and other technological advances. Women need more rights. Sometimes it is difficult for women to lobby for changes that would benefit them due to fewer land rights, poor access to financial resources, and less power in politics, which all serve to exclude them from contributing to transformative change.

You are about to launch a landscape restoration project to plant 100,000 trees in Accra, are you doing this project in collaboration with the government or other organizations? As the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for Africa, do you have plans to replicate the project in other African countries?

The UN has announced a Trees in Cities campaign, which will undoubtedly lead to more mayors making pledges. The mayor of Accra and I hope that others will see our tree-planting work and be inspired to get on board. I will be very happy to see others get involved. The Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy is another framework through which climate change is being tackled. Mayors face some of the biggest challenges as urban growth continues.

As an iconic figure and global influencer, how can world leaders who attended the GLF buttress global efforts to better mitigate and manage the risks of climate change and build better resilience?

Global Landscapes Forum is a partner in the new UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. The decade will play a massive part in improving the ability of the planet to withstand the pressures of population growth by encouraging governments to etch sustainable ecosystem management strategies into practical policies and practices. The idea of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration is that widespread ecosystem restoration will be effective when it’s entrenched in national strategies in the form of concrete programmes. It’s been demonstrated that restoring 350 million hectares of degraded land could create $9 trillion in benefits. Restoration and other natural solutions could contribute more than a third of the solution to the climate crisis. I hope my music also inspires people to take action, think more about how we can all get along better and implement humanitarian initiatives.