COVER STORIES
Maina In DSS Custody – EFCC
Former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrashid Maina, who was arrested yesterday in an Abuja hotel, is in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
Security sources, who confirmed the arrest yesterday, said Maina, who was involved in over N2 billion pension scam, was picked up in a hotel room in Abuja is still in the DSS’ custody.
Though the spokesperson of the DSS would not confirm Maina’s arrest, it was learnt that he would be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which had declared him wanted since 2017.
An official of the EFCC, who sought anonymity, admitted that Maina was in the custody of the DSS.
Another source said that Maina was arrested through the joint effort of the EFCC and DSS.
He explained that Maina was arrested in a hotel in Abuja as he attempted to escape by allegedly shooting at the DSS operatives detailed to pick him up.
The source said that Maina hid himself in a bulletproof car for several hours before he was forced out by the operatives.
LEADERSHIP recalls that Maina in January 2019,secured a court order stopping the EFCC from declaring him wanted after a Federal High Court judge, Justice Giwa Ogunbanjo, described the action of the anti-graft in declaring Maina wanted as “unlawful”.
MOST READ
MOST POPULAR
