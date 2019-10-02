Nigeria @ 59: How We All Played Role In Letting It Down – Priest

A Roman Catholic Priest, Revd Father Vincent Abeshi has stated that at 59, Nigeria has nothing to celebrate because all have failed to do their own bit of contribution to nation-building.

Father Abeshi made the observation while presenting the homily in a Holy Mass he was celebrating at St Sylvester Independent Mission in the morning of Tuesday, 1st October, 2019, being the 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence.

According to the clergyman, instead of striving to do the right thing out of self discipline, everybody in his own corner, the people keep blaming only the leaders, leaving their own part of the work undone.

Admitting though that the leaders have their own fair share of the blame, Revd Abeshi said “All of us have a role to play by doing the right thing but we choose the other way round and keep blaming the country’s woes on our leaders.

“For instance, you see people littering everywhere with waste, shunting queues, disobeying traffic rules, ambushing and kidnapping people for selfish gains; do you expect the President to be on ground everywhere, correcting those vices?

“And those who do all these, including the bad leaders, are we ourselves, our friends and relatives. So if individuals decide today to change and try as much as possible to be doing the right thing, Nigeria will be great again with peace and prosperity flourishing as in some countries.”

He said Nigerians have only Nigeria as their own country, and must return to it at the end no matter how long or how far they sojourned, hence the need to turn back and follow the way of God by doing the right thing and loving one another irrespective of religious or cultural affiliations.

Urging Nigerians to celebrate and thank God for the gift of life and the corporate existence of Nigeria inspite of all the challenges, he said “what is required for the country’s socio-economic stability is attitudinal change on the part of both the leaders and the led.”