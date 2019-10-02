NEWS
Nigeria @ 59: How We All Played Role In Letting It Down – Priest
A Roman Catholic Priest, Revd Father Vincent Abeshi has stated that at 59, Nigeria has nothing to celebrate because all have failed to do their own bit of contribution to nation-building.
Father Abeshi made the observation while presenting the homily in a Holy Mass he was celebrating at St Sylvester Independent Mission in the morning of Tuesday, 1st October, 2019, being the 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence.
According to the clergyman, instead of striving to do the right thing out of self discipline, everybody in his own corner, the people keep blaming only the leaders, leaving their own part of the work undone.
Admitting though that the leaders have their own fair share of the blame, Revd Abeshi said “All of us have a role to play by doing the right thing but we choose the other way round and keep blaming the country’s woes on our leaders.
“For instance, you see people littering everywhere with waste, shunting queues, disobeying traffic rules, ambushing and kidnapping people for selfish gains; do you expect the President to be on ground everywhere, correcting those vices?
“And those who do all these, including the bad leaders, are we ourselves, our friends and relatives. So if individuals decide today to change and try as much as possible to be doing the right thing, Nigeria will be great again with peace and prosperity flourishing as in some countries.”
He said Nigerians have only Nigeria as their own country, and must return to it at the end no matter how long or how far they sojourned, hence the need to turn back and follow the way of God by doing the right thing and loving one another irrespective of religious or cultural affiliations.
Urging Nigerians to celebrate and thank God for the gift of life and the corporate existence of Nigeria inspite of all the challenges, he said “what is required for the country’s socio-economic stability is attitudinal change on the part of both the leaders and the led.”
MOST READ
TechnoServe, Citi Foundation Boost Profits Of Over 300 Entrepreneurs By 80%
UK PM Johnson Reveals Brexit Plan
Group Urges Nigerian Youths To Participate In Governance
Int’l Day Of Non-Violence: Obaseki Calls For Dialogue In Resolving Ethnic, Communal Conflicts
Nigeria @59: The Journey So Far
Why Ugwuanyi Enjoys The Support Of Enugu People – Ezugwu
Dutse Residents Want Security Agencies To End ‘One Chance’ Menace
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Insecurity: Roads In Northern Nigeria Under Siege – Senate
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Senate Introduces 9% Communication Service Tax, Rejects VAT Increase
-
EDITORIAL11 hours ago
Worrisome Level Of Cybercrime
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
CBN Raises LDR As Banks’ Credit Rise To N16tr
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
FG Holds Special FEC Over 2020 Budget Saturday
-
CRIME11 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 3 For N7m SIM Swap Fraud
-
BANKING AND FINANCE11 hours ago
Banks’ Credits Rise To N16trn
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: Prompt Intervention Saved Nigeria From Forfeiting Assets – Lai Moh’d