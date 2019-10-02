NEWS
[email protected]: Nation Will Be Great Again – Senate
The Senate has felicitated with Nigerians on the country’s 59th independence anniversary, saying the nation shall be great again.
In a statement to mark the occasion sent to journalists on Monday by the chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, the Upper Legislative Chamber, which said although Nigeria is faced with challenges at the moment, expressed hope that it will soon be a thing of the past.
“The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria congratulates all compatriots both home and in the diaspora on the occasion of the 59th independence.
“Though there are challenges facing us as a nation, we are strengthened and hopeful in our collective resolve and spirit of brotherhood as Nigerians that all said, Nigeria shall be great. And as true people’s representatives, we stand by all actions necessary and sufficient to realize this Greatness.
“The 9th Senate, an indispensable stakeholder in our country’s blossoming democracy reaffirms once again, her total commitment to always provide quality representation and legislation that will enhance living standard for our people,” Adeyeye said.
He added that the Senate shall partner with the Executive, Judiciary, civil society organisations and NGOs, the media and every relevant stakeholder in the Nigeria Project to find lasting solution to the challenges the nation is currently facing.
MOST READ
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
TechnoServe, Citi Foundation Boost Profits Of Over 300 Entrepreneurs By 80%
UK PM Johnson Reveals Brexit Plan
Group Urges Nigerian Youths To Participate In Governance
Int’l Day Of Non-Violence: Obaseki Calls For Dialogue In Resolving Ethnic, Communal Conflicts
Nigeria @59: The Journey So Far
Why Ugwuanyi Enjoys The Support Of Enugu People – Ezugwu
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Insecurity: Roads In Northern Nigeria Under Siege – Senate
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Senate Introduces 9% Communication Service Tax, Rejects VAT Increase
-
EDITORIAL11 hours ago
Worrisome Level Of Cybercrime
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
CBN Raises LDR As Banks’ Credit Rise To N16tr
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
FG Holds Special FEC Over 2020 Budget Saturday
-
CRIME11 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 3 For N7m SIM Swap Fraud
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: Prompt Intervention Saved Nigeria From Forfeiting Assets – Lai Moh’d
-
BANKING AND FINANCE11 hours ago
Banks’ Credits Rise To N16trn