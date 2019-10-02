NEWS
Obaseki Sacks All SAs, SSAs
…Fresh appointment to be announced within 30 days
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the termination of the appointments of all his Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants with immediate effect.
In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. said: “This development is in line with efforts to reorganise the governance structure to enhance efficiency in service delivery to Edo people.”
He noted, “Fresh appointments will be announced within the next 30 days.”
Ogie added that the state government offers its immense gratitude to the outgoing assistants for their service and assures of continued cordial relations in the years ahead.
He said, “They are hereby directed to hand over all government property and documents in their possession to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.
