PMB Greets Ambassador Abdullahi @ 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the former minister of Education, Science, and Technology, Ambassador Ibrahim Yerima Abdullahi as selfless leader.

Buhari said Abdullahi is “one of our greatest, selfless, dedicated and patriotic public officials I have known.”

In a tribute he wrote on the elder statesman who is celebrating his 80th birthday, Buhari lauded the him for selfless service to the nation.

A statement signed by Garba Shehu quoted the president as describing Ambassador Yerima, who is also the Sarkin Bai of Gombe, as “an outstanding gentleman who is fired by the passion to serve his country selflessly.”

President Buhari noted that “in a society battling greed, selfless and dedicated public officials like Yerima are rare because they put the good name before personal advantages.”

The President praised the Sarkin Bai as “a man of shining virtues who belongs to the golden age of our public service”, adding, “I am proud of his unblemished record in public life.”

“As an APC elder who contributed immensely to the successes of the party in elections, Yerima is a quality party leader whose achievements as well as his integrity we will continue to cherish”, President Buhari further said.

He prayed to God to continue to bless the Sarkin Bai with good health and longer life to serve Nigeria and his people even more.