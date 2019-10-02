NEWS
Presidency Dismisses Report On PMB’s Third Term
The Presidency has described as “internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary”, insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari would embark on a third term ambition with effect from 2023
The Presidency in statement by Garba Shehu specifically said that Buhari would “serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.”
According to him, President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 pointing out that then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.
He said, “The Presidency wishes to correct internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President Muhammadu Buhari to do a third term.
“There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term limit on holding office as President.
“President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.
There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change. It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the constitution to allow for the-then incumbent president to stand for a third term.
“That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional – and rightly rebuffed. No such attempt will happen under this President.
“President Buhari is a democrat. He respects the constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his time nor support.”
MOST READ
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
TechnoServe, Citi Foundation Boost Profits Of Over 300 Entrepreneurs By 80%
UK PM Johnson Reveals Brexit Plan
Group Urges Nigerian Youths To Participate In Governance
Int’l Day Of Non-Violence: Obaseki Calls For Dialogue In Resolving Ethnic, Communal Conflicts
Nigeria @59: The Journey So Far
Why Ugwuanyi Enjoys The Support Of Enugu People – Ezugwu
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Senate Introduces 9% Communication Service Tax, Rejects VAT Increase
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Insecurity: Roads In Northern Nigeria Under Siege – Senate
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
CBN Raises LDR As Banks’ Credit Rise To N16tr
-
EDITORIAL12 hours ago
Worrisome Level Of Cybercrime
-
CRIME11 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 3 For N7m SIM Swap Fraud
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
FG Holds Special FEC Over 2020 Budget Saturday
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: Prompt Intervention Saved Nigeria From Forfeiting Assets – Lai Moh’d
-
BANKING AND FINANCE11 hours ago
Banks’ Credits Rise To N16trn