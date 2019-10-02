Connect with us
Presidency Dismisses Report On PMB’s Third Term

Published

1 day ago

on

The Presidency has described as “internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary”, insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari would embark on a third term ambition with effect from 2023

The Presidency in statement by Garba Shehu specifically said that Buhari would “serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.”

According to him, President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023  pointing out that  then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.

He said, “The Presidency wishes to correct internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President Muhammadu Buhari to do a third term.

“There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term  limit on holding office as President.

“President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.

There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change. It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the constitution to allow for the-then incumbent president to stand for a third term.

“That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional – and rightly rebuffed. No such attempt will happen under this President.

“President Buhari is a democrat. He respects the constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his time nor support.”

