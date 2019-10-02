Rendeavour Launches #RenWoman Gender Empowerment Initiative

Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, has launched RenWoman, an initiative to empower women and narrow the gender gap in Africa. The launch took place in New York City in conjunction with the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) and the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU).

RenWoman’s mission is to create an enabling and progressive environment for the advancement of women in the workplace through knowledge sharing, networking and leadership development to ensure the personal and professional success of women. RenWoman initiatives are carried out by Rendeavour’s team of women professionals in partnership with organisations and individuals committed to gender equality on the continent and globally.

“Achieving gender balance and ensuring diversity is a priority of Rendeavour’s senior management and Board of Directors,” said Odema Ogbeh, Head of Human Resources and Corporate Services at Rendeavour. “Put simply, women mean business. Research shows that companies with greater gender diversity tend to perform better financially.”

According to UN Women, the majority of women in Africa work in unsecure, poorly paid jobs, with few opportunities for advancement. A 2018 study by the International Monetary Fund indicates that policies are needed to provide women with skills and close gender gaps in leadership positions.

Speaking at the launch, Meghan Hagberg, BCIU’s senior vice president, recognised RenWoman’s mission to empower women and youth. “BCIU and its leadership look forward to providing platforms and resources to mobilize support for RenWoman,” she said.

The launch event was attended by Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady of Ghana; Jeannette Nyiramongi Kagame, First Lady of Rwanda; Monica Geingos, First Lady of Namibia; Antoinette Sassou Nguesso, First Lady of Republic of Congo; and Keïta Aminata Maiga, First Lady of Mali. As members of OAFLAD, all African First Ladies advocate for favourable policies on accessible healthcare and laws aimed at boosting female and youth empowerment.

In Nigeria, Rendeavour is the developer of Alaro City, the new city in the Lekki Free Zone that will include industrial and logistics locations, complemented by offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares of parks and open spaces. The project is a joint venture between the Lagos State Government and Rendeavour.

Women at Rendeavour have already spearheaded mentoring initiatives to promote skills training, career opportunities, personal wellbeing and financial literacy in local communities at Rendeavour developments.