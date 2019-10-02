NEWS
Unpaid Civil Servants Protests Six Months Outstanding Salaries in Adamawa
The Unpaid Civil Servants in Adamawa state, in their hundreds, have besieged government House Gate entrance, protesting outstanding six month salaries.
Faisal Baba, the leader of the unpaid workers, while addressing the gathering said there was no concrete reason from government on the stoppage of their salaries.
Baba noted that, the 5000 unpaid workers, have complied with screening committee constituted by government and wondered why they were not reinstated on the state payroll.
“There was similar incidence in Bauchi and Zamfara state, their plight were amicably resolved by their various government why Adamawa case is different.
“As at today, three of our members have died of hunger awaiting return on government pay-roll.
Baba who presented a letter of protest to government assured that, if noting is done, the unpaid workers would reconvene for something special.
“We write as follow up of our several pleading letters to SSG, Chief of staff and House of Assembly, to settle our outstanding six months salaries.
“The House of Assembly passed a resolution to pay our salarie, surprisingly government refuse to comply.
“We want government to settle out plight and return us back on the payroll.
“If noting is done urgently we would reconvene for something special”the letter explained.
Chief Crowther Seth, the state Deputy Governor, who received the letter on behalf of government assured that, government would take concrete action to address their plight.
“Your issues have been treated the response is being awaited when Gov. Ahmad Fintiri comes back”. he maintained.
