1.7 Percent Women In Politics Unacceptable – Minister

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Paulen Tallen has said that the 1.7 percent number of women in politics in Nigeria is unacceptable.

According to the minister, despite the fact that women constitute almost half of the Nigerian population, added that the number of their participation in politics is waning.

She said it is unacceptable that the 2019 general elections only saw about 1.7 women representation in politics which is in shape contrast of 5.5 percent the women got in 2015.

She said they are embarking on a serious sensitization in order to reverse the trend in 2023.

Speaking at the Review of the 2019 general election from a gender perspective in Abuja, the minister said increasing role for women in politics will make the society better.

Represented by Victoria Lar, the minister called for the support of women in politics in order to make the society better.

“It is unacceptable that we only have only 1.7 women representation now as against 5.5 percent in 2015. Women should be supported in politics for the advancement of democracy and we must all strive to meet the demand of the global framework,” Tellen said while urging INEC to develop a frame work that will support women participation in politics.

The chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu said the significant efforts recorded by the Commission to support the participation of women in the electoral process did not succeed in addressing the decline of women’s representation in politics.

According to Yakubu, the overall level of representation of women in politics remains a cause for concern as the number of women elected into national and state assemblies have continued to decline.

Represented by the National Commissioner in charge of Outreach and Partnership Committee, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, the INEC chairman said the review was to interrogate the actions and inactions of the Commission and other stakeholders around gender issues during the elections and how to change the narrative going forward.

“The Overall objective of the review is to provide a platform to analyze the 2019 General Elections especially from the Commission’s perspective and to advance the rights of women in Nigeria towards setting an agenda for 2023.”

“As we engage you today, we wish and hope that you will take steps that would help the Commission achieve the purpose of this meeting and yield positive result towards the participation of women in future elections.”

“It is indeed our desire that the outcome of this meeting will feed into the other reviews that the Commission has carried out after the general elections, most of which have been very productive and enlightening. Some of these include that with the state offices, with electoral officers, security agencies and collation and returning officers among others.

We are very lucky to have the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) to support this meeting like others before it,” Yakubu added.

The chairperson, House Committee on Women Affairs in the National Assembly, Adewumi Onanuga, said the advocacy programme targeted at women participation in politics was not enough.

She said alot of local women not financially balance and uneducated need to be reached while those financially balance should be enlighten on the need to sponsor others.

“INEC should support advocacy programmes so that more women can be reached,” she added.