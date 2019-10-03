59th Independence: FCTA Donates Food Items, Clothing To Orphanage

As part of activities to mark the 59th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has donated food items, clothing, noodles, pampers and other items to an orphanage home, Abuja Children’s Home, located in Karu, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister of state, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who presented the items to the home during a visit yesterday, explained that the items were meant to show love, affection and care to the children in the orphanage home.

Aliyu described the children as special gifts from God, just as she gave an assurance that the administration would continue to assist orphanage homes in the FCT, while the skills acquisition centres in the territory would be upgraded, through the Social Development Secretariat (SDS), to cater for the children.

“On behalf of the administration, I came to present to you our token as part of activities marking our independence anniversary. We thought it wise that people like you should not be left out in this very auspicious occasion.”

The minister, however, called on spirited individuals and organisations to partner with government in ensuring that the basic needs of the less privileged are met, adding that government alone cannot shoulder the numerous challenges facing the country in view of the present economic realities.

Earlier, FCT permanent secretary, Sir Christian Ohaa, had commended the administrator of Abuja Children Home for the upkeep of the children.