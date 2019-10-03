ANISZA Foundation Promoting Peace, Unity Through Photo Exhibition

ANISZA Foundation & Gallery has said it will continue to work for the peace and unity of Nigeria using photo exhibitions. The foundation which on Tuesday organised an international photo exhibition to showcase Nigeria’s peace and unity as part of activities to mark the 59th Independence Day anniversary, said it is dedicated to fostering unity through photographs.

Speaking during the exhibition in Abuja, the Visual Communication Strategist and founder of the Foundation, Novo Isioro said, “The gallery is aimed at addressing ethnic, religious agitations and hate speeches in the country.

“We have seen contestation among adherents of the various religious and ethnic groups in the country. There have been tensions that have been generated because of our differences. Nigerians need to understand that our diversity is actually our strength.”

She said, “History was taking away from our curriculum in schools and we thought it was a solution to our problem. How can the history the taking away of history be a solution to our problem?

“It simply means that we can never know where we’re coming from and if we do not know where we are coming from, how do we know where we’re going to when we don’t have a home, when you don’t have a foundation. It is with this background that we decided to use visuals, pictures to tell our stories.”

Similar, the executive director of YIAGA Africa, Samson Itodo, said: “The future of this country will be determined by the kind of values that the youths imbibe. For Nigeria to make progress the value of integrity the value of trust and the value of volunteerism must be upheld by all.

“We’re not happy with where Nigeria is as a country but the new Nigeria needs to emerge, and that can only happen if we rise up and perform our civic duty and responsibility. It is only then can a new Nigeria emerge.”

The programme was attended by over 500 persons from across the federal capital territory.

The photo exhibition was aimed at showcasing the untold stories of Nigeria’s unity since 1960 like, Nigerian Scholarship students of all ethnic groups heading overseas for studies immediately on independence in 1960, Nigerian Troops returning from Service in Burma World War II (1945) and Nigerian Fans Cheering the National Team, the UK Tourists at their first International Tour in 1949, among other.