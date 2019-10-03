Customs Arrests 146 Illegal Immigrants, Siezes 18,759 Bags Of Rice

Following the ongoing partial border closure, the Nigerian Customs Service said, its has in the last few days arrested 146 illegal migrants and also seized 18,759 bags of foreign rice along the borders.

The Customs which said some of the illegal migrants were coming into the country to cause havoc by engaging in criminal activities such as arm banditry, kidnapping among others, said one of the illegal immigrants was caught with a pistol.

National Public Relations Of (PRO) of the service, Deputy Controller Joseph Attah disclosed these during a sensitization engagement with rice farmers and other stakeholders in the Kaduna on Wednesday.

Attah stated that, the partial border closure was aimed at ensuring that dangerous items don’t come into the country and not meant to create hardship for Nigerians.

According to him, “We arrested 146 illegal migrants within a period of one month. Imagine if just 46 out of the 146 arrested were coming into the country with the mindset to create havoc, to kidnapp, for armed robbery, to snatch vehicles. You can imagine the positive effect this action has already brought to Nigeria. “We also arrested an illegal immigrant with a pistol. What is he coming into the country to do with a pistol if not to commit crime?

“We also seized 18,759 50Kg bags of rice, arrested 131 bags of NPK fertiliser which can be used to make explosives. We intercepted 50 cartridges. We also intercepted 4,765 jericans of vegetable oil and also stopped two tankers loaded with PMS about to be smuggled out of the country.” He said.

He also added that, there is need for Nigerians to stop encouraging Asian rice farmers ‎by only patronising local farmers so that they can also growth which will help promote the economy of this country.

In his remarks, the Secretary of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Ishaya. G. Audu commended President Muhannadu for the decision to close the borders and for providing job opportunities for local farmers in the country.

He also called on authorities to prosecute anybody that break the laws of the land no matter his position in the country particularly with regards to border closure.

According to him, “it is so unfortunate that, some Nigerians take pride in consumption of foriegn rice, not knowing that, such rice is nothing but foriegn disease”.