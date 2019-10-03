Dutse Residents Want Security Agencies To End ‘One Chance’ Menace

Residents of Dutse community in Bwari area council, have appealed to security agencies in the territory to fashion out ways to put an end to the problem of taxi armed robbers popularly known as ‘One Chance’ that has invaded the area.

Some of the residents, who spoke with LEADERSHIP in separate interviews, lamented that the rate at which ‘One Chance’ is rampant in Dutse axis has become alarming, to the extent that passengers are always scared of boarding taxis whenever they want to go to work.

A resident of the area, Mrs. Perpetual Akpan, lamented that there is no week that passes by, that you do not hear of someone fallen victim of ‘One Chance’ in Dutse, saying that her sister who visited her two months ago, fell victim when she was going home, adding that the high rate of the criminals in the area is giving them sleepless nights.

“Every day I am leaving my house to town, I always pray very well, because almost all the taxis in Dutse have become suspects, and we are always scared to board them.

If I do not see people entering taxis in my presence, I do not enter and they often target women and young ladies.

Our security agencies should be proactive in dealing with this menace of ‘One Chance’ taxis that have invaded Dutse axis and put an end to it, before things get out of hands. We are no longer safe in this Abuja because of the fear of one chance taxis everywhere,” she said.

Another resident/victim of ‘One Chance’, Jumoke Akande, narrated her ordeal that three weeks ago she fell victim to the criminal elements, who beat her up severely inside the vehicle and collected all her belongings, after using POS to withdraw all her money inside the vehicle.

“That day was hell for me, because I just finished baking a birthday cake for my client and was taking the cake for delivery when I boarded the taxi from Dutse to Wuye district after Berger. The moment we got to the less busy part of the express that was when I received a hot slap on my face.

“Before, I could say ‘Jack’, they collected my bag and removed all my money, my phones and demanded for my ATM pin, which I gave to them without thinking twice. In my presence, they emptied my account with their POS and dropped me by the road side’’.

“I am still recovering from my loss as a result of that painful encounter with the one chance. I really wish our security agencies will do something about this people, because they are everywhere in Abuja, mostly Dutse area. Boarding taxis in Abuja presently is like a gamble, you do not know the one that is safe or not,” she said.