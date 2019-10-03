CRIME
EFCC Arrests 3 For N7m SIM Swap Fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested three suspects for conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N7, 107, 540.00.
The suspects – Adewuyi Adebayo, 31; Osikoya Gboyega, 44 and Akintunde Ogunrinde, 47; were arrested on September 9, 2019 following intelligence about their activities.
EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren explained that they were arrested at different locations in Lagos state and transferred to Makurdi, Benue State.
The petitioner alleged that on 18th of February, 2018, he noticed his MTN line had stopped working as no calls or messages came to his phone and the phone displayed a message saying, ‘invalid SIM card’.
He went to the MTN office to lodge a complaint but was told to apply for a welcome back SIM that was not successful as someone else had swapped his SIM card in Abia state.
He immediately contacted his account officer at FCMB to inform them of the development and to change his alert phone number to another line only to discover that transactions had occurred on his account without his consent.
The threshold limit for online transfers on his account had also been increased above five hundred thousand Naira and the sum of N7,107,540.00 removed from his account.
Uwujaren noted that further investigations revealed that the suspects masterminded the alleged the fraud.
The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
MOST READ
UK PM Johnson Reveals Brexit Plan
Group Urges Nigerian Youths To Participate In Governance
Int’l Day Of Non-Violence: Obaseki Calls For Dialogue In Resolving Ethnic, Communal Conflicts
Nigeria @59: The Journey So Far
Why Ugwuanyi Enjoys The Support Of Enugu People – Ezugwu
Dutse Residents Want Security Agencies To End ‘One Chance’ Menace
59th Independence: FCTA Donates Food Items, Clothing To Orphanage
MOST POPULAR
- INTERVIEWS24 hours ago
Land Restoration, Other Solutions May Mitigate Climate Crisis – Dawuni
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Insecurity: Roads In Northern Nigeria Under Siege – Senate
- NEWS11 hours ago
Senate Introduces 9% Communication Service Tax, Rejects VAT Increase
- EDITORIAL11 hours ago
Worrisome Level Of Cybercrime
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
CBN Raises LDR As Banks’ Credit Rise To N16tr
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FG Holds Special FEC Over 2020 Budget Saturday
- BANKING AND FINANCE11 hours ago
Banks’ Credits Rise To N16trn
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: Prompt Intervention Saved Nigeria From Forfeiting Assets – Lai Moh’d