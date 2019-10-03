CRIME
EFCC Grills, Detains Maina Over Pension Fraud
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has grilled former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina over N2.1 billion pension fraud.
EFCC sources, who confirmed this last night, said the Department of State Services handed over Maina to EFCC to answer for all the allegations against him.
The sources also noted that since it was a joint effort of the EFCC and the DSS, it was proper to hand over Maina to the EFCC to continue interrogation into the financial crime allegations.
It would be noted that Maina had been on the run after been declared wanted by the EFCC for allegations of fraud to the tune of N2.1billion.
Also, in January, 2019, he secured a court order stopping the EFCC from declaring him wanted.
