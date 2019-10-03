COVER STORIES
FG Holds Special FEC Over 2020 Budget Saturday
Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s budget presentation to the National Assembly next week, an extraordinary federal executive council meeting will be held on Saturday.
The purpose of the FEC meeting on Saturday is to tidy up the appropriation bill in final preparations for presentation.
The early submission of the budget is to enable the National Assembly pass the bill in time to enable the country return the budget cycle to January- December.
The executive had earlier targeted September for the submission of the budget but the President’s participation in the United Nations General Assembly stalled the presentation.
LEADERSHIP recalls that the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, had disclosed that the federal government will propose to the National Assembly about N9.79 trillion as total expenditure in the 2020 budget.
The amount represents an increase of 9.75 per cent over the N8.916 trillion spending for 2019.The projection includes a proposed revenue of about N7.64 trillion and a total proposed fiscal deficit component of about N2.142 trillion.
She said the key assumptions of the budget were based on an oil production capacity of 2.18 million barrels per day, crude oil price of $55 per barrel, as against $60 per barrel last year, and exchange rate of N305 to the dollar.
MOST READ
TechnoServe, Citi Foundation Boost Profits Of Over 300 Entrepreneurs By 80%
UK PM Johnson Reveals Brexit Plan
Group Urges Nigerian Youths To Participate In Governance
Int’l Day Of Non-Violence: Obaseki Calls For Dialogue In Resolving Ethnic, Communal Conflicts
Nigeria @59: The Journey So Far
Why Ugwuanyi Enjoys The Support Of Enugu People – Ezugwu
Dutse Residents Want Security Agencies To End ‘One Chance’ Menace
MOST POPULAR
-
INTERVIEWS24 hours ago
Land Restoration, Other Solutions May Mitigate Climate Crisis – Dawuni
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Insecurity: Roads In Northern Nigeria Under Siege – Senate
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Senate Introduces 9% Communication Service Tax, Rejects VAT Increase
-
EDITORIAL11 hours ago
Worrisome Level Of Cybercrime
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
CBN Raises LDR As Banks’ Credit Rise To N16tr
-
CRIME11 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 3 For N7m SIM Swap Fraud
-
BANKING AND FINANCE11 hours ago
Banks’ Credits Rise To N16trn
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: Prompt Intervention Saved Nigeria From Forfeiting Assets – Lai Moh’d