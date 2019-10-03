FG To Deploy Ambulances To Unity Schools

Following the incidence of illness of students at the Queens College, Lagos, the federal government is to deploy ambulances in 104 unity schools in the country.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Education, Arch Sonny Echono who disclosed this during ministerial press briefing to herald the 2019 World Teachers’ Day yesterday, stated that this was to ensure that students get immediate treatment when they fall sick.

He however stated that there was no cholera outbreak at the college as being claimed in the media adding that it was cases of cold and malaria, which affected large number of students.

“There was no cholera epidemic outbreak in Queens College, no water borne or food related epidemic. We had a very unusual number of cases of flu, cold and malaria. This is a flu season.

” When you have so many people together because it is airborne, it is very easy to transmit and that is what transpired. It’s now under control,” he said.

Echono stated that the federal government is taking measures to ensure that such incidence doesn’t happen again, adding that in the future the government would increase the number of health personnel in unity schools.

“We have taken some policy measures at the ministry that all our unity schools must be attached to government hospital of close proximity. Where the government hospital is not very close we will allow them to also be attached to private hospitals not more than three to five hundred metres for rapid response.

“We unfortunately have not reached the stage where we have doctors and full complement of medical personnel in all or schools but it is a big community and going forward we are looking towards that,” he said.