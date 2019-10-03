NEWS
FRSC Make Case Setting Up State Road Traffic Mgt Agency in Adamawa
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zone RS3 HQ, has urged Adamawa state government to established State Road Traffic Management Agency (SRTMA) to curtail road crashes in the state.
ACM Edward Zamber the Zonal Commanding of the corps made the urge at the Third Quarter Zonal Retreat, on improving public enlightenment through stakeholders’ collaboration in Yola.
Zamber said, the corps had embarked on registration of tricycles riders as measure to improve security of lives and people of the state.
He said the FRSC is collaborating with the State Board of Internal Revenue and the VIO official to ensure all tricycles are registered and issued official driving licenses.
The retreat recommended for improved funding of the corps geared towards effective public enlightenment of the corps.
The retreat further resolved that, public enlightenment massages should be properly articulated and not compromised.
Earlier, Chief Crowther Seth, state Deputy Governor, assured that, government will partner with the corps to reduce the road carnage.
Seth noted with dismay that the increasing death as a result of road crashes to over speeding most recently on Numan-Yola, and Girei-Song roads in the state.
The state sector commander, Mohammed Hussaini said, the corps is working out modalities with government to ensure that, commuters board vehicles only in government approved motor parks in the state.
MOST READ
In S’Africa, PMB Says Killing Of Nigerians Unacceptable
Obaseki, COREN Strategise Against Quackery, Engineering Misconduct
Open Your Economy To Nigerian Businesses, PMB Urges S’Africa
Ganduje’s Victory Confirmation Of Electorates Verdict – Sen Gaya
NASS Will Include Card Reader In New Electoral Act – Omo-Agege
Teachers Set For Mega Rally To Celebrate Obaseki’s Emergence As NUT’s Best Performing Gov
Bayelsa Guber: Popularity Of APC Candidate, Cause Of Dickson, PDP Fear – Oshiomhole
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS19 hours ago
Senate Introduces 9% Communication Service Tax, Rejects VAT Increase
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Insecurity: Roads In Northern Nigeria Under Siege – Senate
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
FG Holds Special FEC Over 2020 Budget Saturday
- CRIME18 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 3 For N7m SIM Swap Fraud
- EDITORIAL19 hours ago
Worrisome Level Of Cybercrime
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: Prompt Intervention Saved Nigeria From Forfeiting Assets – Lai Moh’d
- BANKING AND FINANCE18 hours ago
Banks’ Credits Rise To N16trn
- POLITICS18 hours ago
Ganduje, Tanbuwal, Lalong Win At Tribunal