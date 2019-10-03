Ganduje’s Victory Confirmation Of Electorates Verdict – Sen Gaya

The chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kabiru Gaya said the victory of Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje is the confirmation of the people’s verdict in the last election.

According to Gaya, the Election Petition Tribunal’s victory of Kano State governor is a confirmation that the people of the state voted for the amiable governor and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the last governorship election in the state.

Gaya who is representing Kano South Senatorial District, stated this in a congratulatory message he personally signed.

He said that now that the coast is clear for the governor to concentrate on governance, the good people of Kano will now see the next level of development in action. He added that the controversy over the governorship election result in the state has been laid to rest, explaining that it was not true that Kano people voted against the APC as it was insinuated in some quarters.

Senator Gaya enjoined Kano people to continue to support the governor and the party to take the state to another level of development.

Gaya said that prior to the judgement, he was confident that the governor was going to come out victorious because Kano State is a strong hold of the ruling party. According to him, “I was at peace when the Election Petition Tribunal announced that 2nd October will be judgement day because Kano is a stronghold of the APC to it was defeated in the governorship election,” he said. He further enjoined the people of the state to continue to rally round the party now and in the future adding that APC will not disappoint them.

Senator Gaya used the opportunity to appeal to the people of the state particularly youths to shun vices particularly drug and violence to live in peace with one another for speedy development. He reminded them to always promote peace as it is the only panacea for development.