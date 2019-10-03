Kaduna Govt: Security Agencies Working To Rescue Abducted Students, Teacher

The Kaduna State Government on Thursday confirmed the abduction of six students and one teacher of The Engravers College, Kakau Daji, Chikun Local Government Area of the State.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement said :” Kaduna State Government condemns this as a despicable action, a most unfortunate intrusion of crime into the life of young students and the staff teaching them.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has dispatched a government delegation to sympathies with the school community and assure them that security agencies are working to rescue the abducted persons.

The state government delegation was led by Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs. Accompanied by security agencies, the commissioner spoke to parents and staff of the school and assured them that every effort will exerted to free the abductees and punish this brazen crime.

The school management and the parents of the students will be given updates as appropriate” the statement said.