 Kogi Guber: SDP Faults INEC Over Disqualification Of Its Candidate

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has faulted the disqualification of its candidate, Natasha Hadiza Apkoti, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Kogi state governorship election slated for November 16, 2019.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the national chairman of the party, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, said INEC’s decision was an unwarranted insult, falsification of information, misrepresentation of the party.

According to him, “In moving to disqualify our candidate for the Kogi gubernatorial election slated for November 2019, INEC has attempted to disenfranchise Barrister Natasha Akpoti and the people of Kogi State and to deny them democratic access to change from the current decadent and oppressive government to a government of progressive social justice and economic development. In addition, INEC has raised more questions about the conduct and intentions of the Commission as well as the integrity and credibility of our systems and institutions which are critical to the survival of the nation.”

Adeniran added that the party has resorted to court to challenge the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the act. “SDP has resorted to court action to seek justice and we enjoin Kogi electorate and teeming supporters of Barrister Natasha Akpoti to keep faith because we will overcome. We will get justice and our Natasha will certainly be on the ballot in the November 16, 2019 governorship election. She will be voted for massively and she will win the election and become the next governor of Kogi State,” Adeniran said.

He further said the decision of INEC to disqualify Akpoti is in contravention of the provisions of Section 31, subsection (1) of the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended), which places no powers in the hands of the commission to reject or disqualify candidates of political parties as submitted to it within the stipulated timeframe as provided for by the law, while calling the attention of Nigerians to the fact that the party’s deputy governorship candidate in question is not a product of the party’s primary election but a nomination of the governoship candidate, and she has the prerogative to change or withdraw the said nomination.

LEADERSHIP recalls that, Akpoti​​ was recently disqualified from the Kogi governorship race by INEC on the ground of invalid nomination of her running mate, Engr. Khalid Ogbeche.