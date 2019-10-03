Minimum Wage: Labour Resumes Strike Oct 16

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday said they cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony in the country if the their demands on the consequential adjustment on the new minimum wage are not met at the close of work on Wednesday, 16th October, 2019.

The strike notice formed part of communiqué reached after a meeting between NLC, TUC and Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC-Trade Union Side). The communiqué was signed jointly by NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye; Ag. Chairman, JNPSNC Comrade Simon Anchaver and Secretary, JNPSNC (Trade Union Side), Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal.

The workers among their demands said in the next two weeks, the government must reconvene the committee negotiating the salary adjustment and enter “into an agreement with labour to the effect that salary of officers on grade 07-14 should be reviewed upward by 29% while that of officers on grade level 15-17 should be reviewed upwards by 24%”

It said after entering the agreement, government must “commence immediate implementation of the signed agreement on consequential adjustment of public workers’ salaries with effect from 18th of April 2019 when the new national minimum wage of N30,000 per month was signed into law.”

LEADERSHIP reports that following he last meeting between government and Labour, government has insisted that it can only pay 11% for officers on grade level 07 – 14 and 6.5% consequential wage increase to public workers for officers on level 15-17. A position which Labour rejected.

In the course of negotiations for consequential salary adjustment, organized labour had to moderate its initial position of having 66.6% upward salary adjustment for workers on salary grade level 07 – 17 by accepting an upward adjustment of 29% for officers on salary level 07-14 and 24% adjustment for officers on salary grade level 15 – 17.