NEWS
Minimum Wage: Labour Resumes Strike Oct 16
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday said they cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony in the country if the their demands on the consequential adjustment on the new minimum wage are not met at the close of work on Wednesday, 16th October, 2019.
The strike notice formed part of communiqué reached after a meeting between NLC, TUC and Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC-Trade Union Side). The communiqué was signed jointly by NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye; Ag. Chairman, JNPSNC Comrade Simon Anchaver and Secretary, JNPSNC (Trade Union Side), Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal.
The workers among their demands said in the next two weeks, the government must reconvene the committee negotiating the salary adjustment and enter “into an agreement with labour to the effect that salary of officers on grade 07-14 should be reviewed upward by 29% while that of officers on grade level 15-17 should be reviewed upwards by 24%”
It said after entering the agreement, government must “commence immediate implementation of the signed agreement on consequential adjustment of public workers’ salaries with effect from 18th of April 2019 when the new national minimum wage of N30,000 per month was signed into law.”
LEADERSHIP reports that following he last meeting between government and Labour, government has insisted that it can only pay 11% for officers on grade level 07 – 14 and 6.5% consequential wage increase to public workers for officers on level 15-17. A position which Labour rejected.
In the course of negotiations for consequential salary adjustment, organized labour had to moderate its initial position of having 66.6% upward salary adjustment for workers on salary grade level 07 – 17 by accepting an upward adjustment of 29% for officers on salary level 07-14 and 24% adjustment for officers on salary grade level 15 – 17.
MOST READ
Group Urges Nigerian Youths To Participate In Governance
Int’l Day Of Non-Violence: Obaseki Calls For Dialogue In Resolving Ethnic, Communal Conflicts
Nigeria @59: The Journey So Far
Why Ugwuanyi Enjoys The Support Of Enugu People – Ezugwu
Dutse Residents Want Security Agencies To End ‘One Chance’ Menace
59th Independence: FCTA Donates Food Items, Clothing To Orphanage
The Rush For Revamped Technical Education In Edo College
MOST POPULAR
- INTERVIEWS18 hours ago
Land Restoration, Other Solutions May Mitigate Climate Crisis – Dawuni
- NEWS24 hours ago
Azura Power Project: Don’t Divest 50% Equity From Edo Obaseki Urged
- COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Insecurity: Roads In Northern Nigeria Under Siege – Senate
- BUSINESS11 hours ago
CBN Raises LDR As Banks’ Credit Rise To N16tr
- EDITORIAL6 hours ago
Worrisome Level Of Cybercrime
- NEWS5 hours ago
Senate Introduces 9% Communication Service Tax, Rejects VAT Increase
- COVER STORIES6 hours ago
FG Holds Special FEC Over 2020 Budget Saturday
- CRIME5 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 3 For N7m SIM Swap Fraud