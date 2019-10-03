NEWS
Navy Begins Enlistment Of Graduates For DSSC
The Nigerian Navy has commenced the enlistment of graduates and HND holders through the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC).
The director of information, Commodore Suleman Dahun in a statement said interested applicants, who must be Nigerians by birth, should possess a minimum of Second Class Upper Division for first degree holders and Upper Credit for HND holders.
He added that male applicants must not be less than 1.68 metres tall while female applicants must not be less than 1.65 metres in height.
The statement said that applicants must possess NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate and should be between 22 and 28 years by 20 February 2020, except for Imams/ Chaplains and medical consultants who should not exceed 30 years and 40 years respectively by 20 February 2020.
He noted that for further enquiries, that applicants should visit the Nigerian Navy Enlistment Portal www.joinnigeriannavy.com which is currently opened till 14 November 2019.
“Candidates are to note that all the processes ranging from online registration, aptitude test and the selection interview are free of charge”.
The statement however cautioned candidates to be wary of scammers and refrain from giving money to any individual under any guise.
MOST READ
TechnoServe, Citi Foundation Boost Profits Of Over 300 Entrepreneurs By 80%
UK PM Johnson Reveals Brexit Plan
Group Urges Nigerian Youths To Participate In Governance
Int’l Day Of Non-Violence: Obaseki Calls For Dialogue In Resolving Ethnic, Communal Conflicts
Nigeria @59: The Journey So Far
Why Ugwuanyi Enjoys The Support Of Enugu People – Ezugwu
Dutse Residents Want Security Agencies To End ‘One Chance’ Menace
MOST POPULAR
-
INTERVIEWS24 hours ago
Land Restoration, Other Solutions May Mitigate Climate Crisis – Dawuni
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Insecurity: Roads In Northern Nigeria Under Siege – Senate
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Senate Introduces 9% Communication Service Tax, Rejects VAT Increase
-
EDITORIAL11 hours ago
Worrisome Level Of Cybercrime
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
CBN Raises LDR As Banks’ Credit Rise To N16tr
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
FG Holds Special FEC Over 2020 Budget Saturday
-
CRIME11 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 3 For N7m SIM Swap Fraud
-
BANKING AND FINANCE11 hours ago
Banks’ Credits Rise To N16trn