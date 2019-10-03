Police Arrest Notorious Cultist For Killing 15 People

Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested a 28 years old man identified as Sunday Paul for killing about 15 people in Ikenne local government area of the state.

The visually impaired Paul also referred to as “Blade”, who has been on the wanted list of the command, is said to have be the leader of one of the dreaded secret society called Eiye confraternity in Ikenne.

A statement issued yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested in September 2019, following an intensive surveillance and technical investigation launched by the command into his activities.

“Upon his arrest, it was discovered that he has been arrested and charged to court on three different occasions and that he recently came out of prison over a murder related case.

“On interrogation, he admitted to being the leader of Eiye cult group in Ikenne and its environ. He equally confessed to have been responsible for the killing of one Kabiru whom he claimed to be a member of a rival cult group”.

According to the PPRO, the arrest of “blade” however, elicited a wild jubilation in Ikenne and its environ, as many residents of the town trooped to the street, celebrating the police’s achievement.

Oyeyemi, however, added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has ordered for a full scale investigation into the past activities of the suspect with the view to charging him to court as soon as possible.