Rita Daniels Debuts New Movie ‘The Enemy I know’

A block-burster movie produced by veteran Nollywood sensation, Rita Daniels ‘The Enemy I know’ is set to hit the cinemas across the country.

The movie producer who is the mother of famous Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, said the movie will hit the cinema tomorrow 4 October, 2019 in Abuja and will be subsequently released across cinemas in Nigeria and then to streaming platforms.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, to herald the movie premiere, she said the movie centres on promoting gender equality in the society.

Reeling out the synopsis, she noted that “it is about billionaire Anthony Adewale who died under suspicious circumstance. Every member of his family scramble for his wealth after his death. Who is the enemy within? Let’s find out at the cinema.

She said: “The movie would be hitting the cinemas tomorrow. It has a very strong societal message. It is about the happenings in our everyday life.

“We have so far invested over N150million in the movie product and with what we have invested, we know it is worth it.”

The movie was shot in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

“The core lesson in the thriller is that your worst enemy can be very close to you. That person you feel is less important might be your saviour, always be focus,” Daniels said.

The movie produced Rita Daniels stressed that although gender inequality in Nigeria is influenced by different cultures and beliefs, in most parts of Nigeria, women are considered subordinate to their male counterparts which opt not to be so.

The Enemy I know is directed by Nwakie Ozomuna and stars popularly Nollywood actress like Regina Daniels, Sola Sobowale, Nollywood veteran Jide Kosoko, Ken Eric’s Tana Adelena, Broda Shaggi, hip hop star Naira Marley, Nino, Woli Arole, Sammywest, Ken Erics, Rita Daniels and others.

‘’This movie will make a huge statement,’’ Rita Daniels said, adding that as it will help in correcting major ills in the society.

This movie highlighted issues affecting women, girls in our society, it also stressed how to live a good life and who to bring around you for you to be purposeful.

She said the father of the star actor simply noticed her strength and empowered her to be more productive.

According to her, ‘’Imagine a father with grown-up son but, believed in the youngest girl in the family to handle his business. This movie is highly educative.

‘’One thing you should know about women is that they can multi-task. Sadly women are not being carried along in society. Women can manage the home, children, and office without itches. Relegating women to home alone is not good as women have proven to be better managers.’’

Rita Daniels who started her acting career by performing in her local Anglican Church as a child added that the role of women in the society cannot be overemphasized.

Rita Daniels is a famous Nollywood actress movie producer, filmmaker, politician, entrepreneur, investor and the current chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Delta State chapter.