Senate Introduces 9% Communication Service Tax, Rejects VAT Increase

There is an indication that the senate has in opposition to the increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) yesterday introduced legislative action to impose tax on communication services.

Senate aimed at introducing the tax to replace the 2.2 per cent increase in the Value Added Tax being planned by the federal government as announced by the minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmad, recently.

The Bill for an Act to establish the Communication Service Tax which was formally introduced on the floor of the Senate yesterday and sponsored by former Senate Leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume.

Briefing journalists shortly after the first reading of the Bill was taken by the Senate yesterday, Ndume said the imposition of tax on communication service is a better way of distributing wealth in such a way that would not affect the ordinary people.

He explained that increasing VAT would have very serious effect on the economy as it could affect prices of goods and services and take them beyond the reach of the ordinary people.

The Communication Service Tax Bill provides that the rate of the tax is 9 per cent of the charge for the use of the communication service and an extra 1 per cent charge to be used for Social Intervention Programme.

According to Senator Ndume, it is preferable to tax the rich persons in the society who could afford the GSM rather than imposing tax on both the rich and the poor in Nigeria.

“While the 2.2 per cent increase in the VAT affects all Nigerians, the 10 per cent Communication Services tax affects only those who could afford the use of GSM in the country.

“It is the lack of distribution of resources in the country that is fueling insecurity and all manners of criminality in the country,’’ he said.

According to the Communication Service Tax Bill, “There shall be” imposed, charged payable and collected a monthly Communication Service Tax to be levied on charges payable by a user of an Electronic Communication Service other than private Electronic Communication Services.”

The Bill further stated that “The tax shall be levied on Electronic Communication Services supplied by Service Providers.”

“For the purpose of this clause, the supply of any form of recharges shall be considered as a charge for usage of Electronic Communication Service.”

Specifically, the Bill provided that the Tax shall be levied on such Electronic Communication Services like Voice Calls; SMS; MMS; Data usage both from Telecommunication Services Providers and Internet Service as well as Pay per View TV Stations.

If the bill is passed, “The tax shall be paid together with the Electronic Communication Service charge payable to the service provider by the consumer of the service.”

“The tax is due and payable on any supply of Electronic Communication Service within the time period specified under sub-clause (5) of whether or not the person making the supply is permitted or authorized to provide Electronic Communication Services.”

On the agencies charged with the responsibility of collecting the tax, the Bill states, “The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) established under section 1 of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007 shall be responsible for collection and remittance of tax, any interest and penalty paid under this Bill.”

“The FIRS shall pay the tax collected together with any interest and penalty into the Federation Account,” it added.

The bill further stated that all service providers shall file a tax return to account for the tax.

“The tax return shall be in a form prescribed by the FIRS and shall state the amount of tax payable for the period and any related matters that may be required. The return and the tax due to the accounting period to which the tax return relates shall be submitted and paid to the FIRS not later than the last working day of the month immediately after the month to which the tax return and payment relates.”

The bill also stated that “The FIRS may extend the period within which the tax return may be submitted and payment made on application in writing by a service provider, where good cause is shown by the applicant.

” The extension shall be communicated to the applicant in writing and shall state the circumstances under which the tax return shall be submitted for the particular period.”

“A service provider who without justification fails to submit to the FIRS the tax return by the date is liable to a pecuniary penalty of N50, 000.00 and a further penalty of Nl0, 000.00 for each day the return is not submitted.”