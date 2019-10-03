SON Urges Importers To Go Into Manufacturing

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has urged importers to venture into manufacturing to create wealth and job opportunities for the nation’s teeming unemployed youths.

Director-general, SON, Osita Aboloma, said that the importers should make efforts to establish manufacturing and assembling plants of electronic products to boost trade.

Aboloma said such initiative would save the country’s foreign exchange since most of what is imported into the country can be manufactured locally.

He advised importers to get the required standards to make their products competitive, noting that with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian manufacturers must up their game so as not to be overwhelmed by foreign goods.

Aboloma was represented by the director, Inspectorate and Compliance Directorate, Mr Obiora Manafa, at a one day sensitisation programme with importers and dealers of electronics in Alaba International market in Lagos.

He said adhering to standards was the surest way to bring back the glory days of Alaba International market.

He expressed SON’s readiness to work with local manufacturers to make their goods exportable in a bid to earn foreign exchange and boost the Nigerian economy.

“We are open anytime to help you in selecting materials and equipment for you to start producing. This is better for you and for the economy at large,” the SON boss said.

According to him, the fight against substandard products is a big one, saying that a lot of unscrupulous elements were being made to face the law for dealing in substandard products to serve as deterrent to importers who had intentions to indulge in the nefarious act.

He pointed out that SON has in its warehouse substandard electric cables waiting for court order to be destroyed, while also restating its commitment to bringing down the influx of substandard goods into the country.

Earlier, the president, Alaba International Amalgamated Trader Association and executive chairman, Electrical Dealers Association of Nigeria (EDAN), commended SON’s integrity, capacity for work and tireless contribution and encouragement toward ensuring that the market stands out as an exemplary leading market with quality assurance practices.

President – general, EDAN, High Chief, Stephen Agabige, commended SON’s enforcement activities in the market, saying that before now it was very difficult to sanitise the electrical market, but for the intervention of SON it is gradually winning the war.