Sowore: Respect Rule Of Law, NHRC Urges Govt Agencies
The executive secretary National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu has called on government agencies to abide by the rule of law and refrain from disobeying orders and judgements of court.
Reacting to the continued detention of the presidential candidate of African Action Congress, Mr. Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Security Service (DSS) despite court orders, Ojukwu said that no individual or institution should be allowed to toy with the judgement and decisions of the court, emphasizing that “all court orders are binding and must be respected by affected persons or institutions”. He said the decent way to disagree with a court order is to appeal against same.
Ojukwu in a statement yesterday by the director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages (NHRC), Lambert Oparah, frowned at the continued detention of Sowore and noted that disobedience of court order is an invitation to uncertainty in the law. He therefore called for the immediate release of Sowore in line with the order and in accordance with his bail conditions have been met by his lawyers.
