TechnoServe, Citi Foundation Boost Profits Of Over 300 Entrepreneurs By 80% 

The partnership between TechnoServe and thr Citi Foundation has built the skills of more than 300 micro-retailers and unemployed youth in Abuja and Enugu , boosting their profit by 80 per cent.

This is evene as the international non -profit Organisations, TechnoServe and the Citi Foundation marked the successful completion of the second phase of the Pan-African Youth Entrepreneur Development (PAYED 2) program in Nigeria.

A statement by their contact person, Ayokanmi Ayuba explained that the program reached more than 300 young people—78 percent of whom are women—in Abuja and Enugu over the past year.

The program , according to him , is part of a regional initiative to harness entrepreneurship to generate better economic opportunities for young people in four African countries.

Ayuba noted that in Nigeria, the program has focused on improving the operations and growth of “mom-and-pop” shops and helping unemployed youth develop the mindset and skills needed to enter the workforce or start their own businesses.

The statement disclosed that “Mom-and-pop” shops provide opportunities to generate income and employment and serve as economic bedrocks in many local communities, providing residents with vital, basic goods and services.

LEADERSHIP gathered from the organisations that the PAYED 2 program helped young owners and employees of these shops to improve their financial management, in-store displays, marketing, and other operations, as well as develop networks with other entrepreneurs.

After completing the one-year program, the 181 micro-retailers enrolled in PAYED 2 experienced a 54-percent increase in sales and an 80-percent increase in profits. The program the statement said they also worked with 129 unemployed youths, providing training on self-efficacy, confidence, and basic entrepreneurial and financial skills, as well as personalised aftercare.

Graduates of the PAYED 2 program were presented certificates at awards ceremonies in Abuja and Enugu over the past week.

They promised that TechnoServe and the Citi Foundation will build on the success of PAYED 2 to implement a third phase of the program over the next year in Asaba and Port-Harcourt.