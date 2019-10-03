Worrisome Level Of Cybercrime

The upsurge in cybercrime among young Nigerians as is evident in the increasing number of arrests by the Ecobomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) calls for concern.

A survey of activities of the anti-graft agency indicate that persons arrested for internet crimes are more than 1,000 persons in the last six months.

But what is even more worrisome is the age bracket of these fraudsters being arrested. Some are as young as 16.

From Abuja, to Lagos, to Delta and Kaduna, the crime is gaining national spread. Young Nigerians are being introduced to internet crime at a rate that should attract the attention of everyone, especially parents, not just the government and its agencies

As a newspaper, we are concerned about how this illicit access to wealth will affect this segment of the population expected to be the country’s future leaders. We believe it is a sign that perhaps the society is fast losing grip on those values that hitherto held it together. It is common in today’s Nigeria to see teenagers living large without visible means of income. Some even can afford to have millions in their bank accounts and drive expensive cars without their parents and decent society asking questions. Such is the level of depravity that benumbs the moral fiber of the nation.

On September 19, the EFCC arrested 25 students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomosho, Oyo State. Items recovered from the suspects, which are believed to be proceeds of their illegal online activities, include a 4matic Mercedes Benz, a Toyota Camry, a Toyota Corolla, two Macbook computers, two iPads, two iPhones among others.

Already, cultism among youths is taking over schools and streets. We shudder to imagine what having access to proceeds from internet fraud will add to gang wars in future.

Our youth seem to be drifting away from the good old phrase of “dignity in Labour.” No one wants to get their hands dirty anymore. Even more worrisome is the negative perception this image creates about other hardworking Nigerians in and outside the country.

Recently, the FBI released a list of some Nigerians involved in cybercrime in the USA. It is morally imperative that the society stands up as one to condemn this upsurge in cyber crimes and weed it out before it consumes the whole country. We are, therefore, compelled by the enormity of the problem to urge the authorities to intensify efforts already in progress so as to put a permanent end to this cankerworm destroying the society.

We also call on parents to play their roles in monitoring their kids and the kind of friends they keep. Parents cannot, in all honesty, cite the harsh economic situation in the country as reason for abandoning their responsibilities to their children.

In the past, parents felt concerned when their children came with items the source of which they could not explain. Even family members and society always raise eyebrows when people show up with sudden wealth. That seems to be changing.

Apparently, the present high value for wealth as yardstick for determining the status of individuals in the society seems to have worsened the plight of the youth.

It is our opinion that if not urgently nipped in the bud, the crime could do more damage to the country. The current spate of kidnapping is already doing enough damage to the image of the society.

Our worry stem from news that young boys are now gathered in buildings and lectured in cybercrime. In August, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters at a ‘Yahoo school’ in Lagos.​

No country aspiring to greatness can afford to allow its youth to constitute a major threat to the realisation of its policies and programmes. We call on the government to take proactive and immediate steps to stop the upsurge before it gets out of control.