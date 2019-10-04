NEWS
Bandits, Kidnappers Takeover Waterways – Senate
The senate, yesterday raised the alarm over what it described as the takeover of the Nigerian waterways by bandits and kidnappers.
According to the senate, haven taken over most of the Nigerian roads, kidnappers and bandits have now resorted to killing and kidnapping people in the waterways, especially the Port Harcourt-Bonny waterway.
Coming from order 42 and 52 during the resume of plenary, Senator Betty Appiafi (Rivers West) informed the senate that sea pirates have taken over the Port Harcourt – Bonny waterways, kidnapping and killing innocent Nigerians.
She said on September 26, 2019, passengers on the waterways were attacked with people killed.
Appiafi said the killings have been taking place on a daily basis with armed bandits and kidnappers on the prowl in the waterways.
“The attacks on the passengers is on a daily basis with lives always at risk,” Appiafi said, raising alarm that contract was awarded for the upgrading of the waterways that will help in curbing the activities of the sea pirates but added that it was abandoned.
“The project is slow because there is no budget provision,” Appiafi said urging the lawmakers to ensure that adequate provision is made for the project in the 2020 budget.
Also speaking, George Thomson Sekibo (Rivers East) said it is only the Nigerian air that is safe adding that the Lokoja-Abuja and the Abuja – Kaduna roads are now in the mercy of the kidnappers.
“The waterways are not safe. It is either they are kidnapping people, or they are killing and this happened on a daily basis.
“In few occasion, people are killed on the process,” Sekibo said adding that the kidnapping that have been taking place on the roads have now gone to the water highways.
Clifford Ordia (Edo Central) who also supported the motion said the issue of security is a major challenge in Nigeria.
