Bauchi Assets Recovery C’ttee Indicts Ex-Govs Abubakar, Yuguda

The government of Bauchi State said it had uncovered massive fraud, abuse of office and mismanagement of funds during the administration of former governors Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar and Isa Yuguda, in a period covering between 2007 and 2019.

The revelations were contained in the findings of Assets and Funds Recovery Committee set up to by the governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, which investigated the application of the state’s assets and monies from 2007 to 2015 when the two former governors ran the affairs of the state.

The public relations officer of the assets recovery committee, Umar Barau Ningi, told newsmen during a press conference in Abuja that former Governor Abubakar sold to himself seven posh vehicles belonging to the state government in violation of provisions of Bauchi State Budget Monitoring, Price Intelligence and Public procurement Law (BMPIPP 2008), for the disposal of government assets and/or properties.

He added that Abubakar had allocated 30 exotic vehicles to his political appointees and public office holders that have left office were found to have not been returned.

He however said the committee had already recovered 15 of such vehicles and was on the trail of the remaining 15 with a view to recovering and returning them to the government pool.

Ningi said that in violation of his oath of office, the former governor initiated a transaction and sold to himself a house with Certificate of Occupancy No. BA/40245 located adjacent to Wikki Hotel, belonging to Bauchi State government at a highly- subsidised rate.

According to him, a report of the findings shall be forwarded to the executive council for appropriate directive, adding that all these provisions were found to have been violated.

“Above all, the disposing entity, Bauchi Geographic Information Service (BAGIS) is not backed by any law, as the bill that established the agency in 2017 is yet to be signed into law.

“It follows therefore that, whatever business the agency transacted, and with whomsoever – individuals or organisations, is illegal, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever,” he noted.

On his part, the state commissioner for information, Ladan Salihu, at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes Commission (ICPC), and other anti graft agencies to wade into the matter , investigate the allegations, recover the state’s money and property and possibly prosecute anyone found wanting.

According to him, the asset recovery committee received a total of 279 petitions, complaints and whistle blower exposés.

In addition to these, the committee also received information about federal allocations, local and international loans, aids, grants, donations and other interventions, from primary and secondary sources, among others.

“All this information was painstakingly looked into, which led to the discovery of massive fraud – outright stealing of public funds, wanton mismanagement of resources, deliberate skewing of contracts, breach of trust, reckless abuse of office and other shoddy deals perpetrated against the good people of Bauchi State by the administrations under review, with the connivance of some criminally – inclined civil servants,” he said.

The commissioner further noted that according to the submission by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF),during the government of Isah Yuguda, between May, 2007 and May, 2015, Bauchi State received a total of N393,867,570,547.75 as statutory allocation.

N386,500,736,402.86, he said was traced from relevant bank statements of accounts at the Bauchi State Treasury.

He said a discrepancy of N6,611,420,477.79 represents unaccounted statutory revenue due to Bauchi State.

According to him, the committee discovered that a total of N135,145,096,050.84 commercial loans were taken. Out of this amount, N100,961,539,849.33 were taken without the authorisation of Bauchi State House of Assembly as required by the extant law among others.