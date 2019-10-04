Edo Specialist Hospital’s Free Healthcare Exercise Excites The Elderly

Senior citizens in Edo State who thronged the Edo Specialist Hospital (ESH) to take advantage of the hospital’s free medical services, including consultancy and screening, have hailed the management of the hospital on the exercise.

The hospital management opened its doors as early as 7 a.m. on October 1, to a crowd of senior citizens in Edo State, to mark the International Day for Older Persons.

A cross-section of the beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the love, care and attention shown to them by the ESH staff, describing it as a first-time experience in healthcare service in the state.

A retiree, who identified himself as Mr. Omoruyi, looked forward to revisiting the hospital for medical care in the future.

Mr. Osifo, another patient, said, “I am really happy with my checkup, I will ensure I come back and also refer others to this hospital”.

The hospital’s world-class geriatricians, as well as other medical practitioners, provided the free-of-charge services, including blood pressure and sugar tests, respiratory rate and heart rate checks, among others to the beneficiaries. Medical consultations and services such as x-rays and malaria tests were also offered to patients who were diagnosed with various health conditions.

The patients were informed about the hospital’s specialised services such as ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat), Nephrology, Dialysis, Geriatrics and other services including laboratory tests and mammography.

According to the management, “As ESH plans to operate 24-hours, additional services will include ophthalmology and minor surgeries.