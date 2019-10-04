FG Set To Resolve Cases Of  Suspended NGOs In The Northeast 

She made this known yesterday during a media briefing in Abuja, and however appealed to all parties involved in the situation to exercise patience as investigations are being carried out to ensure a peaceful resolution of the impasse, especially the teeming number of people that are dependent on humanitarian support.

The two humanitarian NGOs, Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps, were suspended by the “Operation Lafiya Dole” Theatre Command of the Nigerian Army on September 19 and September 24, respectively, on the allegation that they were supplying food, fuel and medicine to Boko Haram insurgents.

Farouq said: “We’ve reviewed concerns both locally and internationally on the recent suspension of some NGOs in the Northeast by the military. The temporary suspension is to enable government carryout a review with the view to deliver better services to the IDPs. Much as their humanitarian engagements are cherished by government, they must be streamlined with our security needs and requirements.

“The army has contributed significantly in maintaining peace in the Northeast, sometimes paying with their lives, while, on the other hand, humanitarian actors have worked with Nigerian government in providing food security, health/ nutrition and livelihood programmes in Borno, Yobe and Jigawa states. Therefore, the need for a good working relationship between humanitarian NGOs and security agencies cannot be overemphasised.”

She however reiterated federal government commitments to bring a lasting solution to this, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari had chaired a meeting with the MHADMSD and relevant stakeholders on September 30 to review the humanitarian situation in the Northeast, even as she said government will take bigger responsibility in the management of humanitarian situation in the region.