Gunmen Raid Kaduna School, Kidnap 6 Girls, 2 Teachers
The Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of six female students and two teachers by unknown gunmen. This was made known by the command’s public relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, in a press release.
According to him, “the command received an information through DPO Tall Gate, saying in the early hours of yesterday, 03/10/2019, at about 3:10am, some armed men gained entry into the Engravers College, a boarding secondary school in a remote area near Kakau Daji village in Chikun local government area, and took away two staff of the college and six female students to an unknown destination.
“On receipt of that information, the command immediately mobilised the combined teams of Anti-kidnapping, SARS, and conventional police to the area for possible rescue of the victims and arrest of the perpetrators of the incident.
‘‘The IGP’s Intelligent Respond team (IRT) has also been contacted for technical support,’’ he said.
However, the command has reiterated its call to all proprietors of private schools within the state to liaise with the nearest police formation so as to promptly report incidents or suspicious persons around schools to forestall future occurrence of such ugly incidents.
The commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, CP Ali Aji Janga, has however assured the general public that the command is doing everything possible to secure the release of the victims unhurt.
He equally called on the good people of the state to not relent in giving the police prompt and useful information at all times.
