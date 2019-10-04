NEWS
JUST IN: FG Shifts Extraordinary FEC Meeting To Monday
The extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting originally scheduled to hold on Saturday has been shifted to Monday, October 7, 2019, by 12 noon.
According to a statement by the special adviser media to the president, Femi Adesina ,The meeting is to put finishing touches to the year 2020 budget, which would still be presented to the National Assembly by 2 p.m on Tuesday.
