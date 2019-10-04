Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

JUST IN: FG Shifts Extraordinary FEC Meeting To Monday 

Published

9 hours ago

on

The extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting originally scheduled to hold on Saturday has been shifted to Monday, October 7, 2019, by 12 noon.

According to a statement by the special adviser media to the president, Femi Adesina ,The meeting is to put finishing touches to the year 2020 budget, which would still be presented to the National Assembly by 2 p.m on Tuesday.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: